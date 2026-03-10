Howard University is pushing back against a popular local fitness influencer known as The D.C. Jogger after he promoted group runs through the university’s campus on social media. The posts, which encouraged runners to follow routes that cut through Howard’s historic grounds, sparked criticism from school officials and members of the campus community.

University representatives clarified that the runs were not authorized and reminded the public that Howard’s campus is private property. Officials raised concerns about an individual promoting organized fitness activity through the space without the institution’s permission, a move that quickly ignited debate online about access, safety, and respect for historically Black college campuses.

The influencer, who also goes by “Your Buddy Gus” on Instagram, later issued a public apology and removed the video promoting the run.

“It was insensitive for me to run through a private institution like Howard without the approval of the Howard community,” he said. “I see that now, especially given the history of outsiders abusing Howard’s campus, which I was previously unaware of.”

Gus added that while his intentions were to highlight the city’s landmarks, he now understands why the posts caused concern.

“The purpose of my content is to highlight the beauty of Washington, D.C., but I never want to do that at the expense of people’s safety, well-being, and overall peace of mind,” he said. “So to the people in my comments who spoke up, thank you for doing so. This has been a valuable learning experience.”

Despite the apology, the situation has sparked mixed reactions across social media. While many commenters sided with the university’s stance, others argued the criticism directed at Gus went too far, noting that he appeared to have no ill intent.

One Howard alumnus defended the influencer, writing that the backlash was excessive.

“The comments on his last video were ridiculous. He was running,” the alumnus wrote. “D.C. has several universities, and people run through the city and through them often. He was not disrespectful, and frankly, Howard, although private, is quite open to the public more times than not.”

Still, some alumni and supporters emphasized that the issue goes beyond a simple jog through campus. Several pointed to broader safety concerns, noting that historically Black colleges and universities have faced numerous threats in recent years, making vigilance around campus security especially important.

Another Howard alumnus argued that the original video could unintentionally contribute to safety and security issues by encouraging outsiders to treat the campus as a recreational space.

“I’m confused and disappointed by the number of Black people saying he did nothing wrong,” the alumnus said in comments later published by Black Enterprise. “He did, and he apologized. Why are you so quick to contradict our own brothers and sisters to give this man a pass? Has the lack of solidarity taught us nothing?”

The alumnus continued, stressing the importance of respecting the university’s boundaries.

“Let’s be clear: Howard University is a private campus on private property. It is not a public park, a jogging trail, or a dog-walking area. When people start treating it that way, others will follow. And yes—I say this as a graduate of Howard who lived on campus my entire time as a student.”