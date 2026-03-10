Actress Marsai Martin is laughing off an attempted matchmaking moment involving Deion Sanders after the football legend jokingly tried to set her up with one of his sons during an appearance on his show last month. Speaking recently with TMZ, Martin brushed off the moment with humor, saying she’s used to people trying to pair her with someone and that the situation didn’t bother her or her boyfriend, Rajah Caruth.

Martin said the lighthearted exchange was all in good fun, adding that Caruth doesn’t mind the jokes and that the couple simply laughs about it together. “I’m used to it,” she said, explaining that the moment with Sanders wasn’t taken seriously and that she and Caruth “just laugh it out.”

News of Martin and Caruth’s relationship first surfaced last summer after the pair were photographed together at a NASCAR event. Martin later confirmed the relationship during an appearance on the popular radio show The Breakfast Club.

During the interview, Martin spoke warmly about Caruth, highlighting the emotional intelligence she says makes their relationship strong. She emphasized that communication and understanding are central to what she values in a partner, describing Caruth as someone who brings both “stability” and “patience” into her life.

Caruth, a graduate of Winston-Salem State University, has steadily built a name for himself in the world of NASCAR. The Washington, D.C., native began racing at just 16 years old, initially honing his skills through hours of virtual racing before transitioning to the track.

His rise in the sport has included several historic milestones. In 2020, Caruth became the first African American driver to win a late-model race at Greenville-Pickens Speedway. The following year, he finished third in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East standings, and in 2022 he advanced to the NASCAR Truck Series, continuing to build momentum in the competitive racing circuit. Along the way, he balanced his racing career with academics, earning a degree in motorsports management from Winston-Salem State in December 2024.

The couple’s relationship has drawn support from fans on social media and from Martin’s on-screen father on the hit sitcom Black-ish, actor Anthony Anderson.

As Martin continues to grow her career in Hollywood and Caruth advances in the fast-paced world of professional racing, the pair appear unfazed by the spotlight surrounding their relationship. If anything, Martin’s response to Sanders’ playful attempt at matchmaking suggests the couple is comfortable navigating public attention—and more than happy to laugh along the way.