Michael Vick and Norfolk State have officially unveiled their 2026 football schedule. Following a 1-11, with the only win coming against Division II contender and rival Virginia State University, the Spartans look to turn the corner and emerge as a contender in the MEAC.

To start the season, Norfolk State hosts Winston-Salem State University, now coached by former Norfolk State Special Teams coordinator Tory Woodbury. Then, Norfolk State is on the road, facing off against Old Dominion on September 5 and the University of Virginia on September 12.

They then return to Norfolk to host the 67th annual “Battle of the Bay” against Hampton University. The previous matchup was a high-scoring affair with Hampton emerging victorious 41 to 34. Vick and the Spartans look to enact their revenge, as the matchup will always hold a special tie because Vick's wife, Kijafa Vick, is an alumna of Hampton University.

To close out their out-of-conference slate, Norfolk State plays first-year program Chicago State and then Robert Morris on October 3. Ahead of the bye week, Norfolk State will celebrate its homecoming, hosting Virginia University of Lynchburg on October 10.

Then, after the bye week, the MEAC competition ensues. For the second season in a row, Norfolk State will face South Carolina State to start conference play. Their matchup against the reigning MEAC and Celebration Bowl champions will take place on October 24. Then, Norfolk State hosts DeSean Jackson's Delaware State Hornets on Halloween, and North Carolina Central on November 7.

To close out the regular season, Norfolk State will face off against Morgan State and then, once again, close out the season against Howard University.