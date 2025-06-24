At New York’s Fanatics Fest, Michael Vick was interviewed about various topics in a live conversation with fans attending the event. He gave more details about his upcoming docuseries with BET chronicling his first year coaching Norfolk State. He was asked why he decided to work with BET for the project.

“Oh, you already know the answer to that question. I mean, it’s an HBCU. And what BET stands for, what they meant to the Black entertainment community, showcasing on that level, I think it’s amazing…It just fits. So, you know, I was really comfortable with it.”

Vick also has a rich history with BET. The series marks Vicks' return to the network as BET aired The Michael Vick Project, a ten-episode reality TV series released in 2010 that chronicled Vick's return to football after being imprisoned for two years due to his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

In a quote obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, producer for the upcoming docuseries FredAnthony Smith spoke about how easy it is to work alongside Vick on the project which most likely will release in 2026.

“The thing that I love the most about working with Mike is the passion he brings to everything he does,” said FredAnthony Smith, an executive producer of the upcoming BET series. “Whether it’s working at Fox, whether it’s his playing career, and now coaching. He’s passionate about it, brings energy and then his family is a huge part of everything he does as well. … So, really excited about sharing the story.”

In the conversation, Vick also spoke about his connection with Norfolk State from his childhood and even broached if he would've attended in his playing days.

“I grew up watching Norfolk State, not aspiring to go to Norfolk State as a school, because I knew my direction in order to make it to the NFL. But my coaches in Pop Warner, they used to take us to Norfolk State games and I remember the game was just exciting. It was a great culture, it was good people, and they really seemed like they loved football.”