Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson has been appointed as the next Director of Athletics at Mississippi Valley State University. Bringing to the Delta Devils family a track record of strategic innovation, competitive achievement, and student-athlete advocacy, Shields-Gadson has over 25 years of experience leading collegiate athletics.

Shields-Gadson most recently held the position of Deputy Athletic Director at Alcorn State University, where she oversaw the department, provided executive advice, and planned strategically. Before coming to Alcorn, she was the Director of sports at Delaware State University, where she guided 19 Division I varsity programs to significant accomplishments, such as conference titles, trips to national competitions, and a historic $1 million private donation to support athletics programs.

Under her direction, Delaware State transformed its sports facilities and introduced the country's first Division I women's varsity wrestling program. Major conference alignments, more academic assistance for student-athletes, and effective Title IX equality planning were also among her endeavors.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson to Mississippi Valley State University,” said MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr. “Her extensive experience, transformational leadership, and proven track record in athletics administration will be instrumental as we continue to elevate MVSU Athletics and enhance the student-athlete experience. We look forward to the future under her direction.”

Shields-Gadson started her career as a Senior Woman Administrator and head track and field coach at Alcorn State, and she has held other leadership positions at other universities throughout the nation, including Coppin State University. She has served on a number of NCAA and conference groups, such as the Competition Oversight Committee and the NCAA Division I Council and was once an NCAA Leadership Development Fellow.

Shield-Gadson is also a product of the HBCUs she serves. She holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Delaware State University, a Master of Science in Physical Education from Alcorn State University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Southern University and A&M College.

Shields-Gadson expressed her gratitude regarding her new role:

“I want to first thank President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, along with the search committee, for entrusting me with this opportunity to guide Mississippi Valley State University on the path to success as we begin the journey of blazing our own path,” she said.

“My vision for MVSU Athletics is one of growth, excellence, and unwavering commitment to our most prized possessions—our student-athletes. The goals are focused on competitive success, sustainability, and expanding our footprint while creating a supportive and enriching environment where student-athletes can thrive academically, athletically, and personally.”

Shields-Gadson now joins former New England Patriots and Florida State star Terrell Buckley in the Mississippi Valley State Athletics Department. The university hired Buckley as the head football coach earlier this year. Shields-Gadson is the second woman to serve as Director of Athletics at Mississippi Valley State. Her new role became effective July 15.