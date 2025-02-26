Terrell Buckley is making a splash addition to his new Mississippi Valley State coaching staff, hiring Sam Parker from Division II National Champion Ferris State per a report by Football Scoop. Parker is the second Division II National Championship participant to join the SWAC as Tremaine Jackson left Valdosta State to become the head coach of Prairie View A&M.

Parker has been an essential figure in Ferris State’s remarkable rise to dominance in Division II football. Over the past eight years, he served as the Bulldogs' run game coordinator and offensive line coach, helping the team achieve back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. During his tenure on the staff, Ferris State boasted one of the most creative and productive offenses in college football, averaging nearly 500 yards of total offense and 45 points per game in their latest championship-winning season.

The move marks Parker’s first foray into the FCS after years of success at Ferris State. Throughout his career, Parker has been instrumental in recruiting and developing talent, with several of his offensive linemen earning All-American honors and advancing to higher levels of play.

This hire is another bold step for Terrell Buckley as he looks to reshape the Mississippi Valley State football program. Buckley, a former NFL standout and Florida State star, was hired earlier this year to lead the Delta Devils. His vision is to transform the program by instilling a winning culture and creating opportunities for student-athletes to shine on and off the field.

“We're going to build a culture of accountability, hard work, and belief – because winning starts with the standards we set and the mindset we bring every single day,” said Buckley in a statement announcing his hire.

The building of a new culture is needed, as Mississippi Valley State has struggled in recent years to field a competitive team in the SWAC following a run of dominance with Jerry Rice and Willie “Satellite” Totten. Buckley certainly looks to bring the program back to winning and developing NFL-ready talent.