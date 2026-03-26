Award-winning actor Michael Ealy is bringing both star power and substance to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University as the featured guest for the Spring 2026 installment of the university’s Chancellor’s Speaker Series. Known for his dynamic performances across film and television, Ealy’s highly anticipated appearance is expected to draw students, faculty, and community members eager to gain insight into his journey through Hollywood, his perspective on longevity in the entertainment industry, and the discipline required to succeed at the highest level.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 7, at 6 p.m. inside Harrison Auditorium. Centered around the theme “Quarter Zips and Matcha Moods,” the conversation aims to blend culture, professionalism, and authenticity in a way that resonates with today’s college audience. The discussion will be moderated by North Carolina A&T alumnus Christian Robinson, a licensed attorney who advises startup founders in early-stage development. Robinson, who earned his bachelor’s degree from A&T in 2012 and later received his Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law in 2022, brings a unique lens on leadership, strategy, and intentional growth.

The conversation will center on key themes such as responsibility, intentionality, lifestyle choices, and goal-setting—particularly for young men navigating their college years. Organizers also plan to explore how environment, exposure, and personal habits shape development, maturity, and long-term success.

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Ealy’s career spans more than two decades, beginning in the late 1990s with appearances in off-Broadway productions before transitioning to the big screen. He gained widespread recognition for his breakout role in “Barbershop”and its sequel, setting the stage for a steady rise in Hollywood. Over the years, he has built a diverse portfolio with roles in films like “2 Fast 2 Furious”, “Seven Pounds,”and “Takers”,as well as television hits including “The Good Wife” and “Being Mary Jane.” More recently, he captivated audiences as Detective Don Carter in the hit STARZ series “Power Book II: Ghost”.

Looking ahead, Ealy is set to take on one of his most significant roles yet, portraying civil rights icon Malcolm X in the upcoming Prime Video limited series “The Greatest”, which chronicles the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The role signals not only a new chapter in his career but also his continued commitment to telling impactful, culturally significant stories.