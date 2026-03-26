An HBCU alumnus is being featured in Marvel's next huge blockbuster. Jackson State University alumnus Tramell Tillman has been cast in the summer blockbuster film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The movie is set to open in theaters July 31, 2026 and follows the story of the movie series's previous entries. Tillman will be playing a new character that will be introduced into the project's cinematic universe.

Jackson State interim President Denise Jones Gregory said in a statement, “Tillman reflects the excellence we cultivate at Jackson State. We are incredibly proud to see one of our own step into a role of this scale, continuing to bring his work to a global audience. From his time with MADDRAMA to this moment on the big screen, his journey demonstrates what is possible when talent is paired with the training he received here and the opportunity to grow as an artist.”

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Dr. Mark Henderson, founding director of MADDRAMA as well as the Department of Speech Communication and Theatre chair, said of Tillman's new role, “Trammell's time with M.A.D.D.R.A.M.A. showcased his talent, discipline, and commitment to ensemble storytelling. His achievements inspire current students and validate our program's ability to prepare artists for the highest level of performance.”

Tillman is well known for his role as Seth Milchick in Apple TV's hit TV series Severance. Last year, he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work in the series. Tillman graduated from Jackson State in 2018 and pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. while a student at the institution.