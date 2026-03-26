A new Kentucky Senate bill could drastically impact Kentucky State University and its athletic offerings. Per a report by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Senate Bill 185—which is sponsored by State Senator Chris McDaniel, a Republican from Ryland Heights—could result in major cuts to the HBCU. The bill also has support from House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers.

The legislation would reduce academic offerings to just 10 majors, while also cutting staff and limiting enrollment to 1,000 students. The bill advanced out of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee on Wednesday and will head to the Senate floor for a full vote. This comes as local lawmakers reportedly considered closing Kentucky State due to issues surrounding accreditation and financial issues. But the lawmakers supporting this bill now believe that drastic cuts to the institution are a better path forward.

“Many of us had a chance to meet with (KSU President Dr. Koffi C.) Akapo, after taking a hard look at many of the things that have happened at Kentucky State under his leadership, and after hearing his recognition of the great days of the past of Kentucky State and his vision for the future of the university, we became convinced that now was not the time to explore a closure of Kentucky State but rather to be a partner in the redefinition of this institution and what it can mean for the Commonwealth,” McDaniel said in a quote obtained by the Herald-Leader.

Kentucky State recently announced a partnership with state lawmakers to make the HBCU a polytechnic institution within five years. A polytechnic institute is a higher education institution that primarily focuses on training for fields such as science, engineering, and technology, as well as other “blue-collar” vocations and work. But the move would cut several majors, except for the College of Education, online programs, and any other majors that the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education would deem necessary to keep.

In comments obtained by NBC affiliate Lex 18, Kentucky State president Koffi C. Akakpo has defended the move.

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“This is not a departure from who we are—it is an investment in who we will become,” he said. He also added, “The name of Kentucky State University will not change. Our mission will not change. Our commitment to students, faculty, staff, and the Commonwealth will only grow stronger.”

Michael Weaver—who served as both SGA president and student regent at Kentucky State University, as well as Mr. Kentucky State University during his tenure with the institution—has been vocal in his opposition to the legislation and the proposed institutional change to Kentucky State. He took to his Facebook account to share his opposition to the legislation and institutional plan.

“A president….who came from a technical college….excited about turning an HBCU into a polytechnic institution……you can’t make this stuff up. A president who has never cared about maintaining and building upon the culture or history of the institution but focused on erasing it. He will be in the history books for all the wrong reasons.”

He added in another post, “Let this recent news also not distract us that we’re on a heavy probationary period with SACSCOC and at risk of losing our accreditation if things don’t turn around by year's end. Several issues need to be addressed by senior leadership at Kentucky State University. This school has had too much of a historic impact for it to be all undone by an administration that’s been there for 2 seconds.”