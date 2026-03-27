In a full-circle moment that bridges generations of Black television, Glynn Turman and Dawnn Lewis are officially set to reprise their original roles—Col. Bradford Taylor and Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor—in the upcoming A Different World reboot at Netflix. Their return instantly injects authenticity and nostalgia into the revival, reconnecting audiences with the cultural legacy of a series that helped define the HBCU experience on screen.

Adding even more star power to the reboot, Tichina Arnold, Raven Goodwin, and former Mister North Carolina A&T Joshua Suiter have been tapped as guest cast members—signaling a dynamic blend of established talent and rising HBCU representation.

With Turman and Lewis officially joining the project, much of the original cast is now set to return, further solidifying the reboot’s connection to its roots. Fan favorites including Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Wayne), Jasmine Guy (Whitley Gilbert), Darryl M. Bell (Ron Johnson), Cree Summer (Freddie Brooks), Charnele Brown (Dr. Kimberly Reese), Jenifer Lewis (Professor Davenport), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Lena James) are all expected to reprise their roles. Meanwhile, Lisa Bonet, Marisa Tomei, Loretta Devine, and Sinbad have yet to confirm their involvement. One presence that will certainly be missed is Lou Myers, who portrayed Mr. Gaines and passed away in 2013 at the age of 77.

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The reboot centers on Deborah Wayne, played by Maleah Joi Moon, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. As she begins her freshman year at her parents’ alma mater, Hillman College, Deborah is described as free-spirited, well-intentioned, and rebellious—determined to carve out her own identity while navigating the weight of her family’s legacy. Much like the original series, the story promises to explore friendship, growth, and self-discovery within the vibrant backdrop of HBCU life.

The next generation of Hillman students includes Alijah Kai Haggins as Rashida, Cornell Young as Shaquille, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, and Chibuikem Uche as Kojo. Additional cast members include Vincent Jamal Hooper, Elijah J. Roberts, Renee Harrison, Famecia Ward, and Dasan Frazier—rounding out a cast that reflects both legacy and new energy.

For Suiter, the role marks another step in a rising career. He previously appeared on Hulu’s All’s Fair, where he portrayed Elijah Greene, one of the triplet sons of Niecy Nash-Betts’ character. A graduate of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Suiter studied theater before moving to Atlanta to pursue acting full-time. During his time at A&T, he became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and was crowned the 15th Mister North Carolina A&T for the 2021–2022 academic year. His addition to the cast serves as a full-circle moment—bringing a real-life HBCU graduate into a show that has long celebrated Black college life.