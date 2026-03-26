Florida Memorial Athletics just made history with their new AD hire. The Florida-based HBCU has named Chandra Dorsey-Felton as Director of Athletics. With the move, Dorsey-Felton becomes the first female athletic director in university history.

The new role for Dorsey-Felton comes after twenty-five years in college athletics, including key positions at Florida Memorial. She served as Deputy Director for Student Success and Compliance in 2024 before then being named Interim Director of Athletics in 2025. She also has held key positions at Texas State, McNeese, Southern Miss, Wichita State, and Tulane University, as well as the University of Tulsa.

Dorsey-Felton spoke about her appointment in a statement, saying, “Florida Memorial University has a proud tradition of excellence and I am honored to lead this department. Our focus will remain on developing student-athletes who succeed in the classroom, in competition, and in the community.”

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In a statement, Florida Memorial President William McCormick spoke very highly of Dorsey-Felton, saying,

“Today marks a historic and defining moment for Florida Memorial University. It is with great pride and unwavering confidence that I announce the appointment of Chandra Dorsey-Felton as our first female athletic director, officially confirmed from her interim role to permanent leadership. Chandra has demonstrated exceptional vision, discipline, and a deep commitment to the holistic success of our student-athletes, both on and off the field.

He added, “Her elevation is not only a testament to her outstanding leadership, but also a reflection of FMU's continued commitment to breaking barriers and building a culture of excellence. I am honored to have her lead our athletic program into its next chapter of growth, competitiveness, and integrity. Under her leadership, the roar of the Lions will be louder, prouder, and more impactful than ever before.”