In a rare show of bipartisan alignment, Raphael Warnock and Katie Britt have come together to introduce the HBCU Research Capacity Act—legislation aimed at leveling the playing field for historically Black colleges and universities in the federal funding space. The bill seeks to streamline and expand access to critical research dollars, addressing long-standing disparities that have often left HBCUs underfunded despite their outsized impact on innovation, workforce development, and the cultivation of Black talent across key industries.

To mark the introduction of the bill, the senators hosted more than 30 HBCU presidents from across the country for a roundtable discussion. Leaders from Georgia institutions, including Fort Valley State University and Albany State University, were in attendance. During the discussion, presidents emphasized the urgent need for legislation like the HBCU Research Capacity Act and highlighted the importance of stronger federal support to sustain and scale their research efforts.

“HBCUs are incubators of diverse excellence and have proven their ability time and again to punch above their weight,” said Senator Warnock. “Despite not always having every tool at their disposal, they continue to make massive contributions to the research and development community. This bipartisan bill will make securing federal dollars for their research efforts that much easier, and I am proud to work alongside another champion of HBCUs in Senator Katie Britt.”

“It was a privilege to be joined by so many HBCU presidents from across the nation. One of my biggest takeaways from the roundtable was our shared passion for ensuring all HBCUs have the resources available to provide their students with the highest level of opportunity—something I’m committed to continue fighting for,” Senator Britt added. “I am proud to represent the state with the most HBCUs in the nation. As a former trustee of one of Alabama’s 14 HBCUs, I’ve seen firsthand how impactful these institutions are. I am a fierce advocate for their funding, not only in Alabama but nationwide. I’m proud to co-lead this commonsense legislation with Senator Warnock, which will help these institutions grow their research capacity and continue paving the way for generations of students.”

Under the proposed legislation, HBCUs would gain streamlined access to federal grant opportunities through the creation of a centralized “clearinghouse.” The bill would amend Title III of the Higher Education Act of 1965, directing the Secretary of Education to coordinate with federal agencies to build and maintain a comprehensive database of available grants. The Secretary would also be required to assign personnel to manage the clearinghouse, provide formal notification of its availability to HBCUs and Congress, and issue annual reports to Congress along with quarterly updates to participating institutions.

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As an alumnus of Morehouse College, Senator Warnock has long been a vocal advocate for HBCUs. Currently the only HBCU graduate serving in the Senate, he previously introduced the Increase America’s Research Capacity Act in 2023, which directs the Department of Commerce and the Comptroller General of the United States to study pathways for HBCUs to achieve Research One (R1) status. Notably, Howard University recently became the first HBCU to reach that designation. Warnock also helped secure additional funding through the CHIPS and Science Act to provide HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) with increased administrative support to compete for federal STEM research dollars.

To date, Senator Warnock has secured more than $265 million for Georgia’s 10 HBCUs, part of a broader $17 billion in federal investments delivered to HBCUs nationwide. His efforts have also extended to strengthening 1890 land-grant institutions and other MSIs, reinforcing his commitment to expanding opportunity across the higher education landscape.

The legislation has drawn praise from organizations that work closely with HBCUs. Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, emphasized the significance of the bill in addressing funding inequities. “For too long, federal research investments have been disproportionately concentrated in a select few institutions of higher education,” Williams said. “By connecting historically Black colleges and universities with federal research opportunities, the HBCU Research Capacity Act is a major step toward ensuring HBCUs serve as catalysts for expanding America’s portfolio of top-tier research institutions and advancing our nation’s global competitiveness.”

Similarly, the UNCF applauded the effort while calling for continued progress. In a statement, the organization noted that while the creation of a federal clearinghouse is a meaningful step toward improving access and breaking down long-standing barriers, more work remains to ensure all HBCUs—regardless of research classification—are fully supported in building capacity and contributing to the broader academic ecosystem.