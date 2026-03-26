This year's March Madness tournament has been a huge ratings draw through the first week, and an HBCU was a part of one of the higher-watched matchups. Howard University's first-round matchup against Michigan drew a sizable audience, as the matchup averaged 4.52 million views per a report by Sports Media Watch.

Although Michigan ultimately won 101-80, Howard made it a competitive game throughout. Heading into halftime, Michigan only led by four points. Howard was effective in knocking down three-pointers, hitting 14, while also getting to the line 17 times—only three times fewer than Michigan, who made it 20 times.

The Bison also saw great games from their star players. Bryce Harris and Cam Gillus both finished the game with 21 points, with Cedric Taylor III finishing with 19. Taylor, Gillus, and Harris converted on 12 three-pointers by themselves.

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But ultimately Michigan was able to outlast Howard's upset bid thanks to a 21-point outing from Morez Johnson Jr., as well as 10 rebounds from Johnson. Aday Mara finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists on an efficient 8-of-10 from the floor, while Roddy Gayle Jr. and Trey McKenney scored double figures off the bench.

Cedric Taylor III's quote about representing Howard before the matchup rings true for the Bison's effort and gameplay during the game.

“It made me realize like during this tournament run… we're fighting for the alumni that's watching all over the country… we got a lot of people on our backs right now and we're just trying to do everything we can to make them proud.”