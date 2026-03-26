Media personality and cultural commentator Charlamagne tha God is continuing to champion HBCU excellence—this time showing support for rising NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth during his recent appearance in Darlington. As one of the most recognizable voices in media, Charlamagne’s co-sign brings added visibility to Caruth’s journey, underscoring the growing influence of HBCU talent in spaces where representation has historically been limited.

Caruth, a proud graduate of Winston-Salem State University, continues to carve out his lane in professional racing. Moments like this highlight the importance of community support at the highest levels, as Charlamagne’s presence and encouragement amplified not only Caruth’s performance but also a larger narrative—HBCU alumni are making their mark across industries.

Caruth competed in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event at Darlington Raceway, sponsored by The Black Effect Podcast Network, which Charlamagne co-founded. Taking to Instagram, Charlamagne shared his excitement about Caruth’s performance, posting photos of the two trackside and celebrating the moment.

“I am thoroughly enjoying @rajahcaruth_ racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Darlington Raceway. We truly thank God for it all!!!” Charlamagne wrote.

Ahead of the race weekend, Caruth also appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he spoke about his journey into NASCAR and the preparation required to compete at a high level. While he initially developed his skills through racing simulators, Caruth emphasized that nothing fully compares to being on the track.

“I’d say it’s pretty close, but you can never replicate real life,” Caruth explained. “There’s weather, maybe a new bump that develops in a racetrack, and new rule changes all the time.”

Still, simulators remain a critical part of his preparation.

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“What’s great about the simulator we have at Chevrolet is that every part of the car is replicated,” he said. “We can change suspension pieces or move a body panel to see if it works in real life. Nine times out of ten, it’s perfect for what we need at the racetrack.”

During the event, Caruth raced for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, a team he competes with this season along with JR Motorsports. In a show of mutual support, Caruth featured “Black Effect” branding on the hood and rear quarter panel of his car, spotlighting the network’s presence within the sport.

Caruth delivered a solid performance, finishing 23rd after starting 19th and completing all 147 laps without incident. He recorded a best lap time of 31.37 seconds and currently sits 10th in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts standings, just behind Justin Allgaier.

Looking ahead, Caruth is set to continue a busy stretch of races, with upcoming appearances at Martinsville Speedway for the NFPA 250 on March 28, followed by Rockingham Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 on April 4. His three-race run will conclude at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11.

As Caruth continues to gain momentum on the track, moments like his connection with Charlamagne reflect something bigger than racing. They represent a growing ecosystem of support, visibility, and investment in Black talent across industries. With each lap, Caruth isn’t just competing—he’s opening doors, shifting narratives and proving that HBCU excellence belongs everywhere, including at full speed on NASCAR’s biggest stage.