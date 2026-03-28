OKLAHOMA CITY — After a career-defining season that culimated in a championship and first career milestones most NBA players can only dream about in their third season, 2025-26 has been a frustrating season for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams. As Williams crosses the mental hurdles that comes with missing 45 of the Thunder's previous 74 games, thus far, he's looking foward to finishing the regular season on a high note.

Watching from the sidelines offered a new perspective for Williams, who said he learned that the Thunder is a significantly better team than he knew.

“You realize how talented you are top to bottom. When you're in it, you probably don't notice as much until you're on the court with a certain group. But we are extremely talented. That was really cool to watch,” Williams said. “Obviously, I wouldn't want to watch it from the sidelines anymore. But, from a team's perspective, watching guys go into different roles and watch them blossom is really cool.”

In terms of what he learned about himself while rehabbing from his latest hamstring injury, Williams is very appreciative to be back on the court, competing.

“Personally, it's just not taking it for granted. Not to say that I was, but you don't know when you get to play again. It made me look at basketball a lot differently,” Williams added. “And patience, too. Like I said, it's been a blessing in disguise. My hand feels really good. So, I've been able to work on that. Now, I feel like I'm going to go into these playoffs pretty fresh.”

Williams finished with 18 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in the Thunder's 131-113 win against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Mark Daigneault on Jalen Williams after Thunder win

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault discussed Jalen Williams' aggressive approach in Friday's 18-point victory against the Bulls. After a 22-0 Thunder run sealed the Bulls' fate in the second half, Daigneault pointed to Williams as one of his most consistent offensive players.

Williams attacked the rim with force to either find an open teammate or finish with a layup, which kept the Bulls off balanced after surrendering a nine-point lead from the third quarter. Daigneault disccused Williams' impact during his postgame media availability.

“He was on it tonight. And I think that opens up his playmaking, too — when he’s playing like that cause he’s touching the paint,” Daigneault said. “Then, he can get his vision and his reads of the game, which he’s exceptional at. So, he played a really good game.”

Jalen Williams’ honest take on where he’s at in his recovery: “The biggest thing for me is a mental thing. Last time I strained it, I felt good. And I had pulled it trying to reach for a pass. It’s one of those things where just over time the more you get reps doing it, you… pic.twitter.com/CZPQqRV4SP — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 28, 2026

The Thunder will continue its five-game home stand with a matchup against the Knicks on Sunday.