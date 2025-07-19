Prairie View A&M University has partnered with Dr. Matthew Knowles for the Presidential Executive-in-Residence Program. The objective of the initiative is to introduce students and educators to prominent world leaders with careers that have transformed industries and promoted interdisciplinary innovation. Knowles is the father of the iconic singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

For the 2025 and 2026 academic years, Dr. Mathew Knowles, a pioneering entrepreneur, branding specialist, and cultural architect, will be the first Executive-in-Residence. Dr. Knowles offers an unmatched level of experience to the PVAMU campus, having exited and acquired businesses worth over $100 million while leading successful campaigns for companies like Pepsi, L'Oréal, and Samsung. He has been named a LinkedIn Top Voice, the Master of Influence Award winner from the National Speakers Association, a Marquis Who's Who honoree, and a global advocate for health and wellness.

Dr. Knowles will be on campus in Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 to provide four dynamic master classes, two each semester, that are intended to give students real-world, high-impact learning experiences. These workshops are offered in partnership with the Department of Languages and Communication and the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Here is a breakdown of the master classes:

• From Solopreneur to Entrepreneur: Clarifying Myths, Embracing Mindset, and Building a Life of Meaningful Work (Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship)

• Strategic Visibility: Brand, Business, and the Power of the Narrative (Department of Languages and Communication)

With these hands-on activities, students will participate in:

• Launching purpose-driven ventures

• Designing and executing strategic communication campaigns

• Navigating the evolving landscapes of business, branding, and media

Dr. Knowles will also conduct two faculty development workshops during his residency that will emphasize developing an entrepreneurial mindset, utilizing the power of storytelling, and promoting media innovation and brand strategy. In addition to giving faculty members tools to encourage creativity, enhance student learning, and create applicable, future-focused courses, this engagement will serve as a crucial intersection between academic theory and professional practice.

Dr. Knowles partnership with PVAMU is not only because he is the father of international superstars but also because he attended an HBCU. He graduated from Fisk University in 1974 with bachelor’s degrees in both economics and business administration.

The selection of Dr. Knowles as Executive-in-Residence is not just a noteworthy partnership; it also demonstrates PVAMU's continued dedication to fostering greatness by providing access to top-tier knowledge. The Presidential Executive-in-Residence Program supports the university's strategic initiatives and upholds PVAMU's standing as a national leader in student achievement, creativity, and the transformational potential of education by integrating visionary leadership into the academic experience.