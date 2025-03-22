You do not mess with the Knowles family. First, it was Tina Knowles and now it's Matthew Knowles speaking out against Kanye's disgraceful comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's youngest children.

Beyoncé's father, Matthew, told TMZ that Kanye has another thing coming to him if he thinks he will get away with speaking ill of his grandchildren. Matthew was Destiny's Child manager and later Beyoncé’s when she began her solo career and says that Kanye needs to watch out.

“People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry,” the veteran music manager tells the outlet.

Matthew is also aware of the mental health conditions that Kanye has been suffering from over the years and hopes he will get seek help to address them.

“I'm hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health,” Mathew added.

Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

Matthew's comments about Ye follow the rapper's epithet he used to describe Bey and Jay's seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir mental capacity on X.

“WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS,” Ye posted after using derogatory language to describe the twins.

Matthew wasn't the only Knowles grandparent to defend their grandbabies as Beyoncé’s mom, Tina, also shared her view on Kanye's insults. Tina took to Instagram to clap back at Ye for speaking ill of her grandchildren.

“So I'm on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke,” she said in the clip referencing her soon-to-be-released memoir Matriarch. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny.”

The caption on her video is, “Corny joke, time! ❤️ ” but she allegedly had a more direct caption at first according to TMZ. It read “… it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil.” She adds, “But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

What's Up With Kanye and Jay-Z's Friendship?

It's no secret that Jay and Ye used to be tight. The two got started in music at the same time and each helped one another rise to stardom. After the lack of appearances together and Beyoncé and Jay not attending Ye's 2014 wedding to Kardashian, it was clear to fans that their friendship has run its course.

In Ye's latest tirade across social media, he also made it clear how some of Jay's actions in the past have affected their friendship. He alluded to him running on stage at the 2009 VMAs to snatch the mic from Taylor Swift but also how it hurt that Jay didn't show up to his wedding.

“I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING,” Ye wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Ye got married in 2014 and then they finalized their divorce in 2022. They share four children together: North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

Another reason as to why Jay was a target in his recent social media tirade was potentially because the 4:44 rapper decided to go with Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. He also called out his political affiliations which may not align with Jay-Z's.

“HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO S[—]T TAKING [sic] JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT ON DONDA,” he added about this year's Super Bowl and his support of President Donald Trump.

That being said, Ye shared that he has no intention on apologizing to the Knowles-Carter family.

“THERE WILL NEVER BE AN APOLOGY TO THE CARTER FAMILY UNTIL THEY HELP ME WITH MY CHILDREN N—S BE GETTING ONE N—A OUT OF JAIL AT A TIME TO LOOK PRESTIGIOUS THE CARTERS AND THE KARDASHIANS ARE BASICALLY THE SAME EXCEPT THE KARDASHIANS ARE S-X TRAFFICKING,” he wrote.

Since Ye's post, the superstar couple are allegedly looking to take legal action against the Donda rapper.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter,” an insider tells Page Six.