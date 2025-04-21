Pro Hall of Famer and ESPN First Take star Shannon Sharpe has been hit with a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit, per a report by TMZ Sports on Monday morning. The 13-page lawsuit was filed by a “Jane Doe” in Nevada, alleging Sharpe had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and that he engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit states that she and Sharpe started a relationship in 2023 after meeting at a gym in Los Angeles. She claims Sharpe relentlessly pursued her, repeatedly calling, texting, and “demanding she come to his Beverly Glen mansion.” The relationship is described in the suit as abusive and controlling.

The complaint alleges that Sharpe recorded their sexual activities, something without her knowledge, and that he was sharing the videos with others without her permission or knowledge. The suit also alleges that Sharpe threatened to kill her after she attempted to share her location on her iPhone with her friends.

“Plaintiff tried sharing her location with friends from her iPhone — just in case,” the legal filing obtained by TMZ Sports says. “But Sharpe saw her doing this. The moment he realized what she was doing, he grabbed her by the neck and told her, ‘If you ever do that again, I will f***ing kill you.'”

The lawsuit states that Jane Doe claims she was involved with Sharpe last October after the Club Shay-Shay host unintentionally recorded himself during a sexual encounter with an unidentified woman in September. She tried to end the relationship, but the lawsuit alleges that he relentlessly pursued her.

She alleges multiple instances of sexual assault in her lawsuit. According to Doe, the first incident occurred in October 2024 at her apartment, where she claims Sharpe forced himself on her while she was “crying and sobbing.” The second alleged incident took place a few weeks later, in January 2025. Doe states that Sharpe came to her home under the pretense of delivering a Christmas and birthday gift, but instead violently sexually assaulted her again.

Jane Doe, represented by attorneys Micah Nash and Tony Buzbee, is seeking $50 million in damages in the civil case.