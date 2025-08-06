The Texas Rangers are set to host the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon. Before the game, Texas received two important updates on outfielder Evan Carter and infielder Josh Jung, via Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports.

“Josh Jung is still on track to play third base Friday. He took grounders there this morning. Evan Carter said he had an injection in his back and hopes to ramp things up as soon as Friday,” Wilson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Rangers have once again dealt with injury trouble in 2025. Yet, Texas is still in the postseason conversation. The Rangers are in the American League Wild Card race, while they currently trail the Houston Astros by 4.5 games in the American League West. Texas is also a game and a half back of the Seattle Mariners for second place in the division.

Jung is dealing with a calf issue but is seemingly set to return to the hot corner soon. Barring any setbacks, Rangers fans may see him at third base on Friday.

Meanwhile, Carter is battling a back injury. His specific return date remains to be seen, but the Rangers are hopeful he can return sooner rather than later. Injuries have been an issue for Carter over the past couple of seasons.

Jung, 27, is hitting .252/.301/.396 to go along with a .698 slash line across 85 games played so far in 2025. A 2023 All-Star, Jung has struggled this season. Still, he features an intriguing ceiling.

Carter, a 2023 postseason hero, has been limited to 55 games played in the '25 campaign. The 22-year-old has slashed .238/.323/.381 while recording a .704 OPS during that span.

Although neither player has performed especially well in 2025, the Rangers are still a better team with them on the field. Both players are capable of making significant impacts on any given night.

As for the Rangers' game against the Yankees on Wednesday, first pitch is scheduled for 2:35 PM EST.