Shannon Sharpe is temporarily stepping away from ESPN, per a statement on his social media accounts. This comes as he has been hit with a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit, per a report by TMZ Sports on Monday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, Sharpe announced that he would be temporarily stepping away from his duties at ESPN, releasing a statement to share the news:

“My statement is found here and this is the truth. The relationship in question was 100% consensual. At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties.

I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me. I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.

I sincerely appreciate the overwhelming and ongoing support I have received from my family, fans, friends and colleagues.

Shannon Sharpe”

ESPN also released a statement about Sharpe's temporary departure from his role with the company, stating, “This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon’s decision to step away.”

The 13-page lawsuit was filed by a “Jane Doe” in Nevada, alleging Sharpe had committed assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and that he engaged in the intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit states that she and Sharpe started a relationship in 2023 after meeting at a gym in Los Angeles. She claims Sharpe relentlessly pursued her, repeatedly calling, texting, and “demanding she come to his Beverly Glen mansion.” The relationship is described in the suit as abusive and controlling.

The complaint alleges that Sharpe recorded their sexual activities, something without her knowledge, and that he was sharing the videos with others without her permission or knowledge. The suit also alleges that Sharpe threatened to kill her after she attempted to share her location on her iPhone with her friends.

On Tuesday, Sharpe released a video statement on his social media accounts declaring his innocence.

“To my family, friends, supporters, and colleagues. I want to speak to you directly and from the heart. This is a shakedown. I'm gonna be open, transparent, and defend myself because this isn't right,” Sharpe said in the video. “ This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who targeted Jay-Z.

“Tony Buzbee targets black men, and I believe that he's going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine.”

He continued, “ That video should actually be 10 minutes or so. Hey, Tony. Instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don't have it or I would myself. You know what happened, and you're trying to manipulate the media. The encounter in question took place during the day at her invitation, and now that appears to be a deliberate setup…”

Sharpe also outlined that the accuser and Buzbee will be sued for defamation.

“Gabby and Tony Buzbee want $50 million. What they're getting is sued for defamation and trying to take me down. My career is all about real talk and honesty. I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about, and I'm going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do.”

Sharpe's legal counsel Lanny J. Davis refuted the allegations in a statement and released the text messages of his encounters with Jane Doe, whom Davis identifies as Gabriella Zuniga.

“This lawsuit, filed by Gabriella Zuniga and orchestrated by her attorney Tony Buzbee, is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations – and it will not succeed,” the statement by Davis said in part.

“Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct – especially the gross lie of ‘rape' — and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail. He stands firmly by the truth and is prepared to fight these false claims vigorously in court.”

In a special edition of his eponymous podcast, Stephen A. Smith commented on the case, stating that while he is unsure how ESPN will address the issue, they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“I have no idea what direction ESPN will go in when it comes to this matter,” Smith said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “All I do know is it won’t be me making the decision. It will be others upstairs. In the end, all of us have someone to answer to. No matter how maverick we try to be.”