After a phenomenal season, DeSean Jackson and Delaware State are prepared to take a big hit in their running back room. The Hornets were the top rushing team in the FCS this season, finishing with rushing for 3,494 yards and 38 touchdowns. One of the key contributors to that fearsome run offense was James Jones. Now, Jones is set to find a new home after entering the transfer portal.

He announced the decision on his social media accounts, saying, “Thank you Hornet Nation for a great run and all the support & I greatly appreciate the players and coaches that I went to war with! Entering the transfer portal to further chase my dreams.”

Jones was one half of the fearsome running back duo that terrorized many defenses in Delaware State's way this season. His running back mate was Marquis Gills, and both players found themselves breaking off for massive runs and spelling huge problems for opposing defenses. And, there never was a true QB1. Both Gillis and Jones alternated taking games over and moving the ball down the field on the ground for Delaware State.

Jones himself finished the season rushing for 958 yards and nine touchdowns. He had six games in which he ran for over 100 yards, but his finest game was against Southern Connecticut during Delaware State's homecoming in October. In Delaware State's 70-23 victory, Jones finished with 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed and proved against Michael Vick and Norfolk State in Philadelphia, rushing for 109 yards and a game-sealing 76-yard touchdown run.

Now, Jackson looks to recalibrate as transfer portal season begins. Will he look to find another standout rusher to add to his running back room, or will year two of his regime feature a more pass-heavy attack?