Quinn Gray is officially heading to Florida A&M to start the new year, and Albany State didn't waste any time naming their replacement for their previous winning coach. Albany State announced on Thursday that it had come to terms with David Bowser, announcing the hire in a statement.

Bowser spoke about his appointment to the position in the statement, saying, “I want to thank President Dr. Robert Scott, Director of Athletics, Dr. Kristene Kelly, and the entire administration at Albany State University for the trust and confidence they've placed in me to lead this great football program/ I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to build on the legacy and tradition of this first-class institution and its outstanding football program.”

Both university president Dr. Robert Scott and Athletic Director Dr. Kristene Kelly also spoke highly of Bowser in his arrival to the program.

“Albany State football has experienced tremendous momentum, and our focus is on sustaining that success while continuing to grow as an institution,” said Dr. Scott. “Coach Bowser brings the leadership, experience, and vision necessary to guide this program forward in alignment with the University's goals for growth, accountability, and excellence.”

Article Continues Below

Kelley added, “His recent experience within championship-caliber Division II programs reflects a clear understanding of what it takes to win at this level while building a sustainable model for long-term success and continuity at Albany State.”

Bowser most recently was on Maurice Flowers's staff for the CIAA Champion Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls. He assumed multiple roles, including Special Assistant to the Head Football Coach, Director of Player Personnel, and Linebackers Coach. Johnson C. Smith achieved huge achievements throughout the season, including becoming only the fourth HBCU to record a victory over Division II Powerhouse Valdosta State and clinching an NCAA Division II Playoff birth for the first time in school history.

He now looks to rebuild an Albany State that Gray led to a 12-2 year and a trip to NCAA Division II Playoffs Regional Final.