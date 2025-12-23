South Carolina State University is significantly expanding its academic portfolio with the launch of four new STEM degree programs aimed at equipping students with the skills needed for careers in high-demand technical fields. The Orangeburg HBCU announced that the additions include three undergraduate engineering degrees and a master’s program in cybersecurity, broadening opportunities for students and responding to workforce needs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines.

The bachelor’s degree programs are slated to launch in Spring 2026. While all three fall under the broader umbrella of engineering, each program is designed with a distinct area of focus. The first degree is in computer science, blending core computing principles with electrical design. The program will prepare students to work with technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced computing, equipping them to design and develop both hardware and software systems.

The second degree is in electrical engineering, offering students hands-on learning experiences centered on renewable energy systems, embedded technologies, and sustainable innovation. The program is designed to equip graduates with the skills needed to address modern energy and technology challenges.

The third and final undergraduate offering is in mechanical engineering. Through this program, students can pursue interests in fields such as aerospace, automotive engineering, manufacturing, and robotics, preparing them for diverse careers across some of today’s most in-demand industries.

Thanks to a generous $405,000 grant from Battelle Savannah River Alliance, South Carolina State University has launched a new online master’s degree program in cybersecurity. The program offers three specialized concentrations—network defense, digital forensics, and cyber-physical systems security—designed to prepare students for an evolving digital threat landscape. In addition to supporting the program’s development, the Battelle Savannah River Alliance grant will also help the university recruit and onboard faculty members to lead and grow the initiative.

“These new programs represent a major leap forward in SC State’s mission to educate and empower the next generation of innovators, engineers, and technology leaders,” said South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers in a news release. “From cybersecurity to mechanical and electrical engineering, these degrees directly respond to the workforce needs of South Carolina and the nation. We are strengthening our capacity to train problem solvers who will secure our energy grids, design advanced systems, and protect the data that drive our economy.”

The new programs now complement the university’s mechatronics engineering program, which was launched two years ago through the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Transportation. Celebrating a milestone for the program, its first graduate, Omar Shaeed III, received his degree on December 11 and has already secured a full-time position with Boeing South Carolina, highlighting the program’s early impact and success.