Shedeur Sanders is entering the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most notable prospects due to his talent as well as his position as one of the stars of Colorado, one of the most high-profile football teams in recent memory. There's been a lot of chatter about Shedeur Sanders' draft stock, where he could possibly land, and even if Deion Sanders will look to step in to steer him to an ideal draft destination.

But, Sanders has indicated that he doesn't mind going to an NFL franchise that is looking to rebuild itself into greatness. Answering a question posed by Scott Procter of the DNVR Buffs, he reflected on his college career and bringing winning success to programs that were in a rebuild.

“I don’t think Jackson State or Colorado had a winning history before I got there. It’s just another day in the office, another year in the office for me. It’s the same thing over and over and that’s what I enjoy about it. Because I understand how to approach different situations and what to do different.”

Sanders certainly has a point about his impact on winning. While Jackson State has had a history of winning, as well as four Pro Football Hall of Famers to boot, they struggled in the years before Deion Sanders arrived. Colorado, winners of the 1990 National Championship, has also seen success in his history but struggled in recent years before Sanders's arrival. A large portion of the both programs's success relied on Shedeur Sanders.

Coming out of high school, Sanders was rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, but his rise through college football has been nothing short of impressive. During his two seasons at Jackson State, Sheduer Sanders dominated, accumulating 6,983 passing yards, completing 616 of 901 attempts, and throwing 70 touchdowns against only 14 interceptions.

Sanders made headlines again when he transferred to Colorado for the 2023 season, transitioning smoothly into Pac-12 play. Despite Colorado finishing 4-8, Sanders delivered standout moments. He posted 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with a 69% completion rate, cementing himself as one of the most promising talents in college football. The team then had one of the most miraculous turarounds in college athletics, finishing the 202 season with a 9-4 record behind Sanders's 3,222 yards, 27 touchdowns and 73% completion with only 7 interceptions on the year.

Sanders has proven he knows how to win. Now, it’s up to a team to draft him into a system that suits his unique skills.