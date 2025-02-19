As the NFL Draft nears, Colorado star Sheduer Sanders appears to be poised to be one of the first players selected, if not the first pick in the NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans. But, per NFL Insider James Palmer, some teams are expressing concerns about Sanders.

“With Shedeur Sanders I’ve talked to a couple of teams that are saying, there’s a lot that comes with Shedeur Sanders, like there really is,” Palmer said, “They’re not saying he’s a bad kid, they actually all heard he’s a really good kid. Obviously being Deion’s son is also being a coaches son. He’s a tough kid, he’s competitive, he wants to win, he carries himself really well, but a couple of teams have told me, there is a lot that comes with Shedeur Sanders. It’s the name, it’s the dad, it’s the YouTube channels. It’s the own personal media crew. You’re getting a lot coming into your building.”

The big question on the minds of many is whether these extracurriculars would matter as much if Sanders were considered on par with top prospects like Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels in terms of talent. Nevertheless, there’s no doubt that Sanders has proven himself a capable quarterback on the field.

Coming out of high school, Sanders was rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, but his rise through college football has been nothing short of impressive. During his two seasons at Jackson State, Sheduer Sanders dominated, accumulating 6,983 passing yards, completing 616 of 901 attempts, and throwing 70 touchdowns against only 14 interceptions. His average of 268.6 passing yards per game and standout performances earned him accolades like the 2021 SWAC Freshman of the Year award and the Deacon Jones Award. He also led the Tigers to back-to-back SWAC Championships and two straight appearances in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Sanders made headlines again when he transferred to Colorado for the 2023 season, transitioning smoothly into Pac-12 play. Despite Colorado finishing 4-8, Sanders delivered standout moments. He posted 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with a 69% completion rate, cementing himself as one of the most promising talents in college football. But, will the attention that comes with Sanders cause teams to reconsider selecting him?

Heading into the NFL Combine, the pressure is on. Sanders is frequently ranked among the top two quarterbacks alongside Miami star Cam Ward, yet some analysts suggest Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart is closing the gap and could be an attractive selection. Nevertheless, the conversation will