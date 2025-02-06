After dropping his new song ‘4×4,’ Travis Scott is looking for an HBCU to perform with at Coachella. Scott took to X to announce that any HBCU that tries their hand at the horn arrangement on ‘4×4’ could potentially perform with him at Coachella. He also added he will potentially help with expenses for a semester of college.

“Any hbcu or really any college with a band. Big or small. That stand to take on that horn arrangement from 4×4. I’m down to bring u with me to Coachella to do it with me. And posssibly figuring out a way to take care a semester cause college is hard. But music is fun. :)). Show me something,” he said on X.

Scott debuted the single last month during the College Football National Championship. The song shows major love to two HBCUs marching bands: the Prairie View A&M University Marching Storm and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands. The Marching Storm can be seen in the video for ‘4×4’. Scott is a native of Texas, growing up in Houston, which is approximately 50 miles away from Prairie View A&M.

The song uses a sample of the performance of the Aristocrat of Bands. The sample seems to be from the band’s performance during the Southern Heritage Classic back in 2016. The band performed a rendition of “Say Sum” by Migos. A video of the performance was posted on YouTube the day after the Southern Heritage Classic. The band’s performance was part of the ‘fifth quarter showdown’ against Jackson State University following the game.

Recently Scott has been showing a lot of love for HBCUs. With his Cactus Jack Foundation, he is set to host the 3rd Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic in Houston on February 13. Proceeds from ticket sales from the classic will go to the Waymon Webster Scholarship to help HBCU students pay for their remaining tuition expenses.