Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation will host the much-anticipated 3rd Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston on February 13, per MLB. This exciting event, in collaboration with Project H.E.A.L., aims to bring together a star-studded lineup of athletes, entertainers, and influencers to celebrate Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Tickets for the event are already on sale, with a full schedule of activities and celebrity appearances planned for the day.

A Star-Studded Event for a Good Cause

The 3rd Annual HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic promises to be an unforgettable night, with a Home Run Derby and a thrilling softball game featuring Hall of Fame baseball players alongside A-list celebrities. The list of expected attendees includes Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Dave Chappelle, C.J. Stroud, and Don Toliver, as well as legendary baseball figures like Barry Bonds, Ken Griffey Jr., and Albert Pujols. Sports and entertainment figures such as Andre Johnson, Emmitt Smith, Tracy McGrady, and Stefon Diggs will also make appearances.

The event will not only showcase high-profile personalities but will also highlight Scott’s commitment to HBCUs. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, named in honor of Scott’s late grandfather, which helps provide final tuition support to HBCU students. This scholarship fund allows students to graduate on time and receive their diplomas without the burden of outstanding fees. In addition, a special ceremony will honor the legacy of Scott’s family’s multi-generational ties to HBCUs.

The action-packed day will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT, with the Home Run Derby scheduled for 7 p.m. followed by the Celebrity Softball Classic at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans will have access to exclusive Cactus Jack merchandise, giveaways, and raffles, as well as the second annual Cactus Jack Social Impact Village. This interactive hub, located on the main concourse, will feature over 20 community organizations, providing resources to attendees. A silent auction with unique music and sports memorabilia will add to the excitement.

Community Impact and Engagement

Leading up to the event, the Cactus Jack Foundation will host a series of community-driven activities, kicking off with the Cactus Jack Foundation Community Action Week on February 11. These events will include a charity art show at the Cact.Us Design Center and a youth clinic at the Astros Youth Academy, a first-time collaboration with the Houston Astros Foundation. These initiatives will engage the local Houston community, offering fun and educational opportunities for young people while supporting the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund.

This year’s event, which is expected to be even bigger than its predecessors, highlights Travis Scott’s dedication to supporting HBCUs and providing resources to the next generation of students. As always, the event will be an exciting blend of celebrity appearances, sports entertainment, and community outreach, all while raising funds to support higher education for underrepresented students.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.astros.com/cactusjack.