A Tuskegee University football player went viral on Thanksgiving for his antics during Alabama State's Turkey Day Classic Halftime Show. In the video, posted to X by @ayetorious, Tuskegee University kicker Lorcan Ryans proceeded to warm up as the Marching Hornets were concluding their halftime show. He kicked the football over the band members and did an obsene gesture to a fan siting in the stands. In the second part of the video, Ryans plows through the band as they approach the sideline and push an unspecified female member of the band. The video has been seen 7.1 million times on X.

Found it on tik tok https://t.co/iKSFl25N3Z pic.twitter.com/0YgB7QotGW — Ms. Bella Noche’s (@ayetorious) November 28, 2025 Expand Tweet



Both Alabama State and Tuskegee University released statements disavowing the actions of Ryans. Dr. Jason Cable, athletic director for the Hornets, released a statement on Thanksgiving following the Turkey Day Classic, stating:

“The incident involving a member of the Tuskegee football team pushing a member of the Mighty Marching Hornets at the conclusion of halftime was both unacceptable and unwarranted. It in no way reflects the spirit of healthy rivalry or the character of either historic institution. Vice President Reginald Ruffin reached out to me and I am confident that appropriate actions will be taken.”

Tuskegee University Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin also responded via a statement, saying:

Alabama State beat Tuskegee University 58-21 in the Turkey Day Classic.