NBA legend Magic Johnson has a history of philanthropic efforts, but his latest move in service of Xavier University of Louisiana might be one of his best yet. During Xavier’s Centennial Gala on May 9th, Johnson pledged $500,000 to the Louisiana-based HBCU.

The Centennial Gala, an unforgettable evening hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy, generated over $2 million for student scholarships. The celebration also paid tribute to the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, who, along with Saint Katharine Drexel, established Xavier University in 1925.

A significant donation from Johnson honored the legacy of Dr. Norman C. Francis, Xavier's former president who led the university for 47 years. Under his leadership, Xavier became a national trailblazer in producing Black medical school graduates and experienced remarkable growth in both its campus and student body.

The mark of a great man [is] who shows up. Because the man that you are, all the great things that you’ve done in your stellar career. And all the people that you helped. You became successful through your great leadership at Xavier… In your honor, I’m going to give Xavier $500,000,” he said during his speech.”

Known for his charitable spirit, Johnson has been a generous giver towards HBCUs. One of his signature moments of HBCU giving occurred with his partnership Grambling, another Louisiana-based HBCU. Grambling and Johnson launched a partnership in July 2019. The five-year partnership in total was estimated to bring a $51 million return on investment. The partnership also included a five-year option to renew.

SodexoMagic delivered $6.7 million in facility renovations, introduced major-brand quick-serve restaurants, and 24-hour dining for the institution. The partnership included new menus curated by Chef G. Garvin, a nationally acclaimed TV host, author, and NAACP Image Award winner. Additionally, a new mobile app feature was introduced for ordering takeout and made-to-order items, along with allergen-friendly meal programs to accommodate vegetarians and other specialized dietary needs.

“We are proud to partner with the Grambling State community and excited about investing in the students,” Johnson said. “My team is committed to providing excellent service that the Grambling students, staff, and community deserve so they can continue leading efforts to change the world in sports, technology, and in business.”

“This agreement is a great example of what is possible when Universities put our students first,” then-University President Rick Gallot said at the time. “We are fortunate to collaborate with a partner, like SodexoMAGIC who understands the holistic needs of our students.”

Then SGA President Steven Wilson added, “The best part of our new program is that we, as students, are driving the design. I’m grateful to President Gallot and the entire administration for how they’ve helped turn our comments, emails, and surveys into an experience that supports all of our students.”

His new investment in Xavier University of Louisiana shows how much he values education and creating opportunities for young people. Now, thanks to Magic's donation, XULA will be better equipped to create All-Stars both on the court and in the classroom.