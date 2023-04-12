Much like how so many stores like Target, Starbucks, heck, even Wendy’s, have remolded many of their locations in recent years to look slicker, it appears Warner Bros. is attempting to do the same with the recent name change of their two streaming platforms, HBO Max and Discovery+, which recently merged into one platform. The end result? Not nearly as it probably looked on paper.

On April 12, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that their new streaming platform would be called Max. It’s a tad odd, especially as someone whose cat shares the same name, but cutting the HBO out and dropping Discovery+ in the title completely is certainly a way to go.

Perhaps to remedy any potential backlash this puzzling decision may bring, Max immediately announced the development of plenty of new projects in the direct aftermath of the name change announcement. First up is a new drama series set in The Conjuring universe, which will be executive produced by James Wan (who directed the first two Conjuring installments before serving as a producer of some capacity on all proceeding installments and spin-off projects), Peter Safran, and Warner Bros. Television.

The other major announcement was that a new Big Bang Theory project is in development from Chuck Lorrem, the “King of Sitcoms,” who co-created The Big Bang Theory with Bill Prady. It’s unknown how this fits into the series and if any cast members will return, but it will be the second spin-off project after Young Sheldon.

Lastly, Max has greenlit another prequel series in the Game of Thrones universe titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. It is based on George R. R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas and they take place about 100 years before the events of the novels.

It’s a big day for Warner Bros. and more importantly, Max, but here’s hoping that the name begins to settle in sooner than later. Check out the official logo below.