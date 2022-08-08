No less than legendary running back Barry Sanders is guaranteeing the explosive return to form of New York Giants tailback Saquon Barkley. TMZ Sports crossed paths with the former Detroit Lions running back and asked him what he thinks of Barkley’s outlook in the 2022 NFL season. For Sanders, he’s got “all faith and confidence in Saquon.”

It was not that long ago when Saquon Barkley was one of the baddest men in football, as he looked unstoppable for the most part of his first two seasons in the NFL. After a rookie NFL season in 2018 when he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while also being a serious threat in the passing attack as evidenced by his 721 receiving yards and four touchdown catches that same season, Saquon Barkley recorded 1,003 rushing yards and six rushing scores in 13 games the following year.

But after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL campaign, Saquon Barkley has since struggled to regain his old form. He returned to action in the 2021 NFL season but only racked up 593 rushing yards and a couple of rushing touchdowns, which were way below the lofty standards he set for himself right out of the gate of his pro career. However, a stronger offensive line and a new system in place in New York could help bring back the Saquon Barkley who used to smash opposing defenses.

Saquon Barkley has all the motivation he needs to put together a monster year, especially since he will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2022 NFL season.