Fans should be excited to see New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart in action, as he showed off his next-level arm strength while on vacation.

He posted a collection of photos and videos from his summer on Instagram. They ranged from pictures of him in his Giants uniform to vacation photos.

In the 15th slide, Dart shared a video of him throwing a football off a boat. Dart appears to throw it really far, and his intended receiver sells the clip by dropping the pass. Still, it's an impressive feat.

The post garnered reactions from celebrities and Giants fans alike. Jake Paul commented, This guy is cute,” and Jameis Winston, fellow Giants signal-caller, commented, “Wavy!!!”

Will Jaxson Dart start for the Giants in 2025?

Currently, Dart is one of four quarterbacks on the Giants' roster. Given that he is a rookie, it is unlikely he will enter the season as the starter.

Other quarterbacks on the roster include Russell Wilson and the aforementioned Winston. Additionally, third-year quarterback Tommy DeVito is still on the roster. All four will compete in a quarterback competition this summer, leading into the regular season.

Dart was recently selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants traded back into the first round to select Dart out of Ole Miss.

He started his collegiate career with USC in 2021. However, he transferred to Ole Miss before the 2022 season, almost immediately taking over the starting job.

Dart threw for over 3,000 yards in two of his three seasons with the Rebels. In his senior season, he eclipsed 3,200 yards and threw 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

He is a dual-threat quarterback. Dar ran for over 600 yards in his first season with the Rebels. He nearly hit 500 yards on the ground in his senior year. Throughout his entire collegiate career, Dart rushed for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.