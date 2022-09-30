FOXBOROUGH – Matthew Judon and the New England Patriots’ defense might have as daunting of a task as any ahead of them on Sunday.

The Patriots travel to Green Bay and the historic Lambeau Field to take on the Packers, who still have four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. While the Packers might not have Davante Adams anymore, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon help complete their offense, giving them a two-dimensional game on that side of the ball.

As Rodgers noted Wednesday, the Patriots have a few playmakers themselves on defense, with Matthew Judon being the most notable of the group.

“He’s got three sacks and [Deatrich Wise’s] got four, so they got a good pass rush,” Rodgers said Wednesday of Judon. “Plus, they give you a ton of different looks, you know, with empty pressures, adjustments, checks of their own, delayed blitzes, spying — lot of different things they can do. So, we got to be aware of where he’s at because he’s a game-wrecker.”

Judon appreciated the kind words from Rodgers, but when asked what it was like to be complimented by an all-time great, Judon was far from star-struck.

“He should know who I am, he’s gotta play me, man! With the most respect to Aaron Rodgers as I can, I think he watches film and knows who we are and we know who he is,” Judon said of the Packers QB. “Regardless, if Aaron’s playing or Jordan [Love] is playing, regardless of who’s behind the center, we’re trying to get after him. He knows that. We know that.

“So him knowing my name, or him not knowing my name ain’t going to really have any effect on me doing my job. I’m out there to do a job and get whoever’s got the ball on the ground. But shouts out to Aaron Rodgers for knowing my name, I guess.”

Even though he downplayed Rodgers’ kind words about him, Judon had some kind words to say about Rodgers.

“He’s a great quarterback, we all know,” Judon said. He’s been playing at a very high level for a very long time. He can manipulate the pocket and defenses. If you don’t sub right, he’ll get you with an easy play. He has some good targets and some of his favorite all-time targets. You’ve just got to defend – go out there and be very sound with your substitutions and know if they’re subbing or not subbing.

“He, just himself, just creates a lot of challenges in thinking with the football.”

On top of all of the problems the Packers’ offense presents, the Patriots might have even more issues to deal with entering Sunday’s game. Starting quarterback Mac Jones hasn’t practiced this week after reportedly suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens, making the margin of error even thinner for the Patriots if he can’t go.

Matthew Judon expressed confidence in Brian Hoyer, who’ll get the start if Jones can’t play, but said the Patriots’ defense’s job remains the same no matter who their quarterback is.

“We’ve got to step up every game, honestly. I know that’s a cliche, but if they don’t score, they can’t win. If we can go out there and we play the way we know we can as a defense and put together a game and we just go out there and ball – we don’t really care how we win the game. We can win the game 51-50 or 3-0, but it’s our job to go out there and stop the offense. So, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

New England’s offense hasn’t gotten off to the best start this season. It gave up 37 points in its Week 3 loss to Baltimore. But the Patriots rank 11th overall in defense and Lamar Jackson’s unique skillset punished them as New England ranked in the top five prior to Week 3.