Release date

The second season of Heartstopper will premiere on August 3rd on Netflix.

What’s it about?

After the first season ended with Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) finally together, they now have a new daunting task: navigating their Queer relationship, especially in an all-boys school. Joe Locke said in the trailer that his character will have a more “mature” journey. Together they will explore their new relationship, young love, and what it means to be with someone. As for Charlie’s besties, Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney), they will see if they can or want to be more than friends.

According to Netflix, the gang has an upcoming prom, school trip to Paris, and exams to attend to in the next season of the show.

Who’s in it?

The cast will remain largely the same as the first season. Charlie will be played by Joe Locke and Nick by Kit Connor. The rest of Charlie’s crew, Tao and Elle, will be played by William Gao and Yasmin Finney respectively. Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown will return to play Elle’s newer friends Darcy and Tara.

The rest of the cast includes: Ben (Sebastian Croft), Tori (Jenny Walser), Imogen (Rhea Norwood), Harry (Cormac Hyde-Corrin), and Isaac (Tobie Donovan). The remaining adults are Coach Singh (Chetna Pandya), Mr. Lange (Alan Turkington), and Nick’s mom, Sarah (Olivia Colman).

New trailer

The new date announcement video released earlier this morning on April 24th, showing a behind the scenes look at the show while interviewing each of the actors. Kit Connor poses the question, “What is new in season 2, and what can fans expect?” Apparently there’s “more going on” and “Imogen might start to take care of herself a bit more and put herself above boys.” And as for Elle, she will be a lot more “confident” and surrounds herself with supportive friends.

Connor says that viewers can expect a “different vibe from season 1.”