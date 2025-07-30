Hulu’s summer catalog is getting bigger, with August delivering a strong mix of fresh originals and a massive haul of licensed favorites (Sign up for a free trial!). Leading the way on Hulu is the highly anticipated revival of King of the Hill. After a 15-year hiatus, the beloved animated series returns with its 14th season on August 4, bringing back Hank, Peggy, Bobby, and the rest of the Arlen crew for a full season drop, Yahoo reports. For fans who grew up with the show, this marks a major nostalgia hit while promising new stories for a fresh audience.

True crime enthusiasts will be pulled into The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, a two-part limited series premiering August 20. Grace Van Patten takes on the role of Knox, portraying her journey from wrongful conviction to international scrutiny in a dramatization that aims to explore the emotional and legal turmoil behind one of the most talked-about cases of the 21st century.

Meanwhile, sci-fi fans get a treat with a prequel series set in the Aliens universe, expanding the mythology of one of cinema’s most iconic franchises. This project promises to delve deeper into the origins of the xenomorph threat and provide a fresh perspective on the story’s long-standing lore.

Hulu also has a new film to spotlight. Eenie Meanie, premiering August 22, is a dark, character-driven thriller about redemption and reckoning. Directed by Shawn Simmons in his feature debut, the film explores the life of Edie, a woman haunted by her past as she navigates a dangerous present. Simmons, who previously created the cult hit Wayne, brings his unique touch to this suspenseful drama, making it one of the month’s most promising originals.

In addition to these big titles, Hulu is stacking its library with beloved films like Forrest Gump, Scarface, Pretty Woman, and all four John Wick movies, alongside kid-friendly hits like Rio and Ice Age. Whether you’re in the mood for comfort rewatches or new binge-worthy content, August’s lineup has something for everyone.

Everything new on Hulu in August 2025

August 1

Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

28 Days (2000)

28 Days En Espanol (2000)

A Simple Favor (2018)

The Beach (2000)

Black Knight (2001)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Click (2006)

Click En Espanol (2006)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress En Espanol (1995)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl En Espanol (2015)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? En Espanol (2009)

District 9 (2009)

District 9 En Espanol (2009)

Equity (2016)

Equity En Espanol (2016)

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead En Espanol (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose En Espanol (2005)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump En Espanol (1994)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (2005)

Ice Age (2002)

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (2009)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade (2016)

It's Complicated (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Old School (2003)

Old School En Espanol (2003)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Other Woman (2014)

Night Shift (2023)

Practical Magic (1998)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Ready or Not (2019)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Extinction En Espanol (2007)

Rio (2011)

Robots (2005)

Scarface (1983)

The Sessions (2012)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Stay (2005)

Super 8 (2011)

Super 8 En Espanol (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

Take Shelter En Espanol (2011)

Taken (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

Thirteen (2003)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Win Win (2011)

2

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16

Mary J. Blige's Family Affair

Vanished in Death Valley

The Marksman (2021)

Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

William Tell (2024)

August 4

King of the Hill: Complete Season 14

5

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries

Bob Trevino Likes It (2024)

August 7

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries

Find My Country House: Complete Season 2

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6

The Flip Off: Complete Season 1

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1-2

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B

The Monkey (2025)

8

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere

FX's Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Journey to Bethlehem (2023)

Journey to Bethlehem En Espanol (2023)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

August 9

American Picker: Complete Season 26

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1

10

The Lost City (2022)

11

Copshop (2021)

August 14

The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 4

Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 7

Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Like Mike (2002)

Stuck on You (2003)

15

Blippi's Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1

Stand Up to Cancer 2025: Livestream

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (DUBBED)

The Host (2013)

It Feeds (2025)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Killer Elite (2011)

LOL Live with Devon Walker (2025)

LOL Live with Sydnee Washington (2025)

16

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3

Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1

The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6

Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1

17

Thanksgiving (2023)

August 19

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries

High Country: Complete Season 1

Levels (2024)

20

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

August 21

Alone: Complete Season 4

Call of the Night: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Bayou (2025)

Money Monster (2016)

Money Monster En Espanol (2016)

22

Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere

August 23

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4

Expedition Files: Complete Season 1

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28

24

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

August 25

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A

26

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America's Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries

Little Bites (2024)

August 27

Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1

28

Bewitched: Complete Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 3

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Imported: Documentary Premiere

29