Netflix’s August lineup has arrived, and it’s clear that one show will dominate conversations this month: Wednesday. The hit horror comedy returns to Netflix on August 6 with the first part of its highly anticipated second season, leaving the rest of the season to drop in September, BGR reports. If that wasn’t enough to draw you in, a mix of new series, movies, documentaries, and returning favorites will help fill out the last stretch of summer streaming.
Jenna Ortega stuns at the #WednesdaySeason2 premiere in London pic.twitter.com/5BXbar1SjL
— Variety (@Variety) July 30, 2025
One of the month’s most notable new movies is My Oxford Year, starring Sofia Carson as an American student who discovers love and purpose while studying abroad. Carson stars alongside Queen Charlotte breakout Corey Mylchreest. Another exciting arrival is Fixed, a raunchy animated rom-com from Genndy Tartakovsky, the creative mind behind Dexter’s Laboratory and Samurai Jack.
Netflix’s slate also expands with the second season of My Life With the Walter Boys and new seasons of Perfect Match and Love Is Blind: UK. For sports fans, America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys provides a behind-the-scenes look at one of football’s most iconic franchises, while SEC Football: Any Given Saturday dives deep into college game day culture. For families, CoComelon Lane returns with its fifth season, and Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives offers a fun new adventure for younger viewers.
Familiar Favorites and Big Movie Additions
August also brings plenty of licensed films and shows to balance out the Netflix Originals. Classics like Clueless, Groundhog Day, and The Departed join the library on August 1, along with the Jurassic Park trilogy and the first three Rush Hour films. Later in the month, The Fast and the Furious franchise revs up the lineup, with seven titles landing on August 16. Fans of drama can also look forward to Outlander: Season 7 Part 1 arriving mid-month.
With a lineup that blends horror-comedy hits, heartfelt romances, bold documentaries, and a mountain of classic films, Netflix is making sure August ends the summer with variety and excitement.
Full List of August Releases
Available August 1
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Anaconda
- Clueless
- Dazed and Confused
- The Departed
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Fire Country: Season 2
- Groundhog Day
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Megamind
- Minions
- My Oxford Year
- Pawn Stars: Season 16
- Perfect Match: Season 3
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Thirteen
- Weird Science
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Wyatt Earp
August 2
- Beyond the Bar (KR)
Available August 5
- Love Life: Seasons 1-2
- SEC Football: Any Given Saturday
- Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1
August 6
- Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1
Available August 8
- Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB)
August 10
- Marry Me
Available August 11
- Outlander: Season 7 Part 1
- Sullivan's Crossing: Season 3
August 12
- Final Draft (JP)
- Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy
Available August 13
- Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB)
- Fixed
- Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN)
- Songs From the Hole
- Young Millionaires (FR)
August 14
- In the Mud (AR)
- Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2
- Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP)
- Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2
Available August 15
- The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies (KR)
- Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser
- Night Always Comes
August 16
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Available August 18
- CoComelon Lane: Season 5
- Extant: Seasons 1-2
August 19
- America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
- Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1
Available August 20
- Fisk: Season 3
- Rivers of Fate (BR)
August 21
- The 355
- Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES)
- Fall for Me (DE)
- Gold Rush Gang (TH)
- Hostage (GB)
- One Hit Wonder (PH)
Available August 22
- Abandoned Man (TR)
- Long Story Short
- The Truth About Jussie Smollett? (GB)
August 27
- Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT)
Available August 28
- Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives
- My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2
- The Thursday Murder Club
August 29
Two Graves (ES)
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish