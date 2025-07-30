Netflix’s August lineup has arrived, and it’s clear that one show will dominate conversations this month: Wednesday. The hit horror comedy returns to Netflix on August 6 with the first part of its highly anticipated second season, leaving the rest of the season to drop in September, BGR reports. If that wasn’t enough to draw you in, a mix of new series, movies, documentaries, and returning favorites will help fill out the last stretch of summer streaming.

Jenna Ortega stuns at the #WednesdaySeason2 premiere in London pic.twitter.com/5BXbar1SjL — Variety (@Variety) July 30, 2025

One of the month’s most notable new movies is My Oxford Year, starring Sofia Carson as an American student who discovers love and purpose while studying abroad. Carson stars alongside Queen Charlotte breakout Corey Mylchreest. Another exciting arrival is Fixed, a raunchy animated rom-com from Genndy Tartakovsky, the creative mind behind Dexter’s Laboratory and Samurai Jack.

Netflix’s slate also expands with the second season of My Life With the Walter Boys and new seasons of Perfect Match and Love Is Blind: UK. For sports fans, America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys provides a behind-the-scenes look at one of football’s most iconic franchises, while SEC Football: Any Given Saturday dives deep into college game day culture. For families, CoComelon Lane returns with its fifth season, and Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives offers a fun new adventure for younger viewers.

Familiar Favorites and Big Movie Additions

August also brings plenty of licensed films and shows to balance out the Netflix Originals. Classics like Clueless, Groundhog Day, and The Departed join the library on August 1, along with the Jurassic Park trilogy and the first three Rush Hour films. Later in the month, The Fast and the Furious franchise revs up the lineup, with seven titles landing on August 16. Fans of drama can also look forward to Outlander: Season 7 Part 1 arriving mid-month.

With a lineup that blends horror-comedy hits, heartfelt romances, bold documentaries, and a mountain of classic films, Netflix is making sure August ends the summer with variety and excitement.

Full List of August Releases

Available August 1

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

My Oxford Year

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Perfect Match: Season 3

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

August 2

Beyond the Bar (KR)

Available August 5

Love Life: Seasons 1-2

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood: Season 1

August 6

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 1

Available August 8

Stolen: Heist of the Century (GB)

August 10

Marry Me

Available August 11

Outlander: Season 7 Part 1

Sullivan's Crossing: Season 3

August 12

Final Draft (JP)

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy

Available August 13

Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 (GB)

Fixed

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (IN)

Songs From the Hole

Young Millionaires (FR)

August 14

In the Mud (AR)

Miss Governor: Season 1 Part 2

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II – The Ashes of Rage (JP)

Quantum Leap: Seasons 1-2

Available August 15

The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea's Tragedies (KR)

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

Night Always Comes

August 16

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Available August 18

CoComelon Lane: Season 5

Extant: Seasons 1-2

August 19

America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

Titans: The Rise of Wall Street: Season 1

Available August 20

Fisk: Season 3

Rivers of Fate (BR)

August 21

The 355

Death Inc.: Season 3 (ES)

Fall for Me (DE)

Gold Rush Gang (TH)

Hostage (GB)

One Hit Wonder (PH)

Available August 22

Abandoned Man (TR)

Long Story Short

The Truth About Jussie Smollett? (GB)

August 27

Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives (IT)

Available August 28

Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2

The Thursday Murder Club

August 29

Two Graves (ES)

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish