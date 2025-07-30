Sony Pictures Animation is bringing the same bold visual flair from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to the court with GOAT, a new sports-themed animated comedy headlined by some serious star power, per TheWrap. The film features NBA legend Stephen Curry, Stranger Things standout Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, and more, with Sony dropping a first-look teaser this week.

“You’re never too small to dream big.”

First trailer for ‘GOAT’, a new Sony Animation movie produced by Stephen Curry. In theaters on February 13, 2026. pic.twitter.com/h20kvtNzmt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 30, 2025

That’s the message powering GOAT, an original animated adventure from Curry and his production company, Unanimous Media. The teaser, unveiled Wednesday, introduces McLaughlin as Will Harris, a determined but undersized goat chasing his dream of making it big in roarball, a full-contact, co-ed sport played by some of the fiercest animals in the game. Curry appears in a surprising twist, not as the titular goat, but as a towering giraffe athlete bringing some veteran wisdom to the floor.

A stacked team on and off the court

Joining Curry and McLaughlin are Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), David Harbour (Violent Night), Jenifer Lewis (I Love That for You), and Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille). The film is co-directed by Tyree Dillihay (Bob’s Burgers) and Adam Rosette (The Wild Robot), with a screenplay by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley. Erick Peyton teams up with Curry as producer, alongside Michelle Raimo Kouyate, Adam Rosenberg, and Rodney Rothman of Modern Magic.

The teaser cleverly uses Skee-Lo’s classic “I Wish,” perfectly matching the underdog energy of Will’s journey. As the logline explains, Will gets the chance of a lifetime to join the pros, but his teammates aren’t exactly happy sharing the court with a “little goat.” That doesn’t stop Will from trying to revolutionize the game and prove that “smalls can ball.”

GOAT lands in theaters on February 13, 2026, just in time for Stephen Curry to takeover during NBA All-Star Weekend, and looks ready to deliver a mix of humor, heart, and high-energy action that sports fans and animation lovers can rally behind.