Taylor Swift is proud of her man. The singer shared her feelings about Travis Kelce's role in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2, where the Kansas City Chiefs star plays a waiter.

On Friday (July 25), the sequel to Sandler's 1995 film premiered on Netflix. Swift urged fans to support the film and gave it an outstanding rating of 13/10.

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch,” Swift wrote alongside the film's poster in an Instagram Story post.”13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible [honey pot emoji].” The singer added the honey pot emoji as a shoutout to Kelce's character.

Actors praise Travis Kelce on Happy Gilmore 2 performance

Swift, who has been dating the Chiefs star since 2023, is not the only one who thought the film was a must-see. Biases aside, several actors believed that the film should be watched not only to watch their characters but to witness how great Kelce performed.

Julie Bowen, who reprises her role as Sandler's love interest, publicist Virginia Venit, said that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end did a great job in the film alongside his scene partner, Bad Bunny.

“He's a star. He's always been a star. He continues to be a star,” Bowen told TMZ.

As for Bad Bunny, she says he's “amazing.”

Christopher McDonald, who reprised his role as Shooter McGauvin, also praised the three-time Super Bowl champion's acting abilities.

“Travis Kelce has been out there, and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually,” the Emmy nominee told People.

Sandler also shared how much he appreciates both Swift and Kelce when he and Bowen spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the film.

“Taylor is so d**n nice to my family,” Sandler told the outlet. “My kids [have] met Taylor [Swift] a bunch of times over the years, and she's ridiculously nice to them and warm.”

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler continued. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school, and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say. He certainly is a stud.”

As for Kelce, she shared how happy he was that he had the chance to work alongside Sandler.

“That was a dream come true. I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career,” the tight end told the publication. “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

“They’re so professional and yet so fun to work with. I felt like I was working with like the Andy Reid of the acting world,” he added. “[Sandler] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen. That was a dream come true. That was awesome.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.