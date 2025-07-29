Tracy McGrady, a seven-time NBA All-Star, two-time scoring champion, and member of the 2017 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class, has signed on and will join NBC Sports as a studio analyst with the NBA returning to NBC in the new media rights deal. NBC made this announcement official on Tuesday.

Widely viewed as one of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA, McGrady spent 16 seasons in the league. He is commonly remembered for his time with the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Toronto Raptors. Although he has not had his jersey retired, McGrady left his mark with the Magic, as he ranks fourth on the team's all-time scoring list despite spending only four seasons in Orlando.

He also spent time with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and San Antonio Spurs during his career.

In anticipation of their return to broadcasting NBA action, NBC has put together a stacked roster of commentators and studio analysts for the 2025-26 season.

McGrady is just one of several notable past players who will be a part of NBC's NBA team, as he joins a list including: Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, Austin Rivers, Derek Fisher, Brian Scalabrine, Robbie Hummel, and Brad Dougherty.

Michael Jordan will also serve as a special contributor to NBC's coverage of the NBA after turning down offers from other companies through the years. Although it was originally reported that Jordan's deal with NBC would exceed $40 million, this rumor has been debunked by Front Office Sports.

Along with his on-court experience, McGrady brings plenty of years of broadcasting experience with him to NBC, as he joined ESPN as an analyst in 2016. He also worked with Inside the NBA on TNT through the years as a guest analyst.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join NBC Sports as the game returns to a network that helped shape so many iconic basketball memories,” McGrady said in the company's statement on Tuesday. “Basketball has given me everything, and I’ve always just tried to give that same energy back. I hope I can bring the same passion, insight, and love for the game that’s driven me since I was a kid, to all who tune in to watch on NBC and Peacock. I couldn’t be more excited to join this team alongside so many others I admire.”

In 16 NBA seasons, McGrady recorded career averages of 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor. He ranks 78th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

It is expected that McGrady will be a regular studio analyst for NBC during the 2025-26 season.

