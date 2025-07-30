Nearly 30 years after Adam Sandler first introduced audiences to the golf-loving underdog Happy Gilmore, fans made it clear they still can’t get enough. Happy Gilmore 2 smashed Netflix records in its opening weekend, proving Sandler’s staying power is as strong as ever, Deadline reports.

According to Justin Kroll of Deadline, the comedy sequel racked up an astounding 46.7 million views in its first three days, making it the biggest U.S. opening weekend for a Netflix film in the platform’s history. That number vaulted the movie to the top of Netflix’s Top 10 chart, while the original Happy Gilmore followed close behind at No. 3 with 11.4 million views. Netflix calculates its view count by dividing total hours watched by the film’s runtime, meaning these aren’t just clicks — these are near-complete viewings of the movie.

The sequel, which premiered Friday, was an instant social media sensation. It dominated conversations on X all weekend, helped by star-studded support from Travis Kelce, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Post Malone, and Guy Fieri. Even Taylor Swift joined the conversation, shouting out the film to her massive Instagram audience, a move that undoubtedly boosted engagement. Netflix had already seen hints of this hype earlier in the year when the trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 posted record-breaking social engagement numbers.

A big win for Sandler and Netflix

Sandler’s relationship with Netflix has been one of streaming’s most successful partnerships since his exclusive deal with the platform began in 2014. While his previous films consistently drew big numbers, this is the first time he revisited one of his iconic characters for the streamer — and the gamble clearly paid off. Fans embraced the sequel’s mix of heartfelt storytelling and classic Sandler humor, with many calling it exactly what they hoped for in a follow-up.

Sandler won’t be slowing down anytime soon. He’s gearing up for his You’re My Best Friend comedy tour, which kicks off in September across 37 arenas. He’s also set to star in Netflix’s Jay Kelly, a dramedy directed by Noah Baumbach and co-starring George Clooney, which is already drawing early awards buzz.