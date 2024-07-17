Michael Mann is busy working on a script for a movie adaptation of Heat 2, and it could roll into production sooner rather than later.

The Los Angeles Times profiled Mann and took an in-depth look at his upcoming projects. During the interview, he noted that he is “deep” into writing the screenplay of Heat 2. Additionally, he hopes to begin shooting it “at the end of this year or beginning of 2025.”

As for casting, Mann was quiet. The likes of Adam Driver — Mann recently directed him in Ferrari — and Austin Butler (The Bikeriders) have been rumored to play the roles Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer played in the first movie. “I can't talk about that,” Mann said in response to the rumors.

Either way, this is an exciting development for the project. It sounds like Heat 2 can begin filming soon, which means it will be released before you know it.

What is Heat 2 about?

Heat 2 is a sequel and prequel novel to the 1995 movie written by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner. It took a Godfather Part 2-like approach to its story and followed Chris Shiherlis (Kilmer) after the events of the movie as he tried to escape Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino).

Additionally, the book serves as a prequel for Neil McCauley (De Niro). A portion of the book follows earlier heists that he pulled off with his crew and the beginnings of Hanna's pursuit of him.

Heat 2 came out in August 2022, almost 27 years after the first movie. The 1995 movie was notable for pairing Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on screen for the first time. They both appeared in The Godfather Part 2 but were a part of different storylines.

The movie was a pretty big hit. It grossed over $187 million worldwide during its theatrical run. A sequel movie adapting the novel could be an even bigger hit.

Who is Michael Mann?

Michael Mann is an acclaimed filmmaker who has won several awards throughout his illustrious career. He started his career by writing and directing Thief in 1981. He followed that up with The Keep and Manhunter in the eighties.

The nineties were similarly successful for Mann. He directed The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, and The Insider in the decade. In 2001, he directed Will Smith in Ali. Smith earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance.

In the subsequent years, Mann has continued churning out movies. From 2004-2009, Mann directed Collateral, Miami Vice, and Public Enemies. More recently, Mann made Blackhat and Ferrari.

Ferrari featured Adam Driver in the title role. The movie is based on the 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine. Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey also starred in it.

Additionally, Mann was an executive producer of Miami Vice from 1984-90. In 2006, he adapted the series into a movie with Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell starring in it.

Mann also executive produced Tokyo Vice. The series originally premiered on HBO Max in 2022 before moving to Max in February 2024. However, the series was canceled after its second season. Mann also directed an episode of the series in 2022 titled “The Test.”