Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson has been recognized as the best wide receiver in the NFL.

The meteoric rise of Jefferson has been unlike anything seen in football. He wasn’t even one of the first three wide receivers taken in his draft, falling all the way to the 23rd pick, where the Vikings pounced. Since then, he has been a game-wrecker with historic, incredible stats to back it up. He earned a lucrative contract extension for what should be some otherworldly prime seasons

In the latest position rankings from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jefferson beat out the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase for the top spot for the second straight season. Those three are seen as the top tier of wideouts from around the NFL.

According to Fowler, one NFL wide receivers coach pegged Jefferson as the best route runner in all of football, a skill of his that has been touted plenty over the years. One high-ranking team official spelled out what makes Jefferson so amazing. “Play speed. Constant production. Instincts. Elite hands. Do-it-all route runner,” he told ESPN.

Hill's game-changing speed and Chase's own do-it-all game make them tough competitors on the rankings but Jefferson taking the top spot makes all the sense in the world.

Jefferson missed seven games last season due to injury. Still, over the last two seasons, he ranks fourth in total receiving yards and eighth in catches. His 106.8 receiving yards per game are the most in the league, just ahead of Hill. The Vikings go to him a lot simply because he’s always open or ready to make a play on the ball.

At 25 years old, Jefferson may be in control of the top spot on ESPN's rankings for a while. There is a very highly touted youngster, Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., who could eventually challenge for it. Chase, still just 24 years old, is still right on Jefferson’s tail.

With Minnesota's quarterback position undergoing a change with Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy, Jefferson may not have the support to post the gaudy stats he did with Kirk Cousins. But if there’s anyone who could overcome shaky QB play and still be a superstar, it's Justin Jefferson.

The second tier of wide receivers on Fowler's list includes CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders (despite a load of trade rumors), A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia and Amon-Ra St. Brown