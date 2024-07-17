Ryan Seacrest is “spinning with excitement” as the new host of Wheel of Fortune.

He replaced the legendary host Pat Sajak, who had a four-decade stint on the hit show. Filming has now begun.

THR reported Seacrest posted a behind-the-scenes clip of his new job on Instagram on Tuesday. It’s a chance to see him as he first looks around at the set, meeting the crew members, and more. He wrote the caption, “A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!”

In the video, he holds the game’s namesake and says, “List to the sound of this wheel. Right? Iconic.”

The host spins the wheel, and when it comes to a stop, he says, “I find it soothing.”

The clip then hops to a scene of him heading into Sony. “I found the stage,’ he says as he greets other show employees.”

He walks past a giant banner of Pat Sajak and Vanna White, still up at the studio. From there, he goes past the wheel and gives it a test spin.

“You know, I could not sleep last night. I was so excited,” he says. “I slept okay, but still very excited for the alarm to go off.”

Seacrest walks through an area of the studio that features some highlights from the show and memorabilia. It’s obvious he’s as giddy as ever about this new position.

Ryan Seacrest’s pressure as new Wheel of Fortune host

The new host talked to PEOPLE in April about the immense pressure he’s under after Sajak’s tremendous run.

“Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible,” Seacrest said. “He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job so no one can be him.”

“So, do I feel pressure? Sure,” he added. “People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well.”

Beyond that, he seems prepared, considering he’s been a lifetime fan of the game show.

“I’ve been watching the show all my life, and I’ve been watching it as much as I can as an adult and as a child,” he stated.

“I think that this is a show that means so much to a lot of people,” the radio personality continued. “It’s a part of their lives, they like to get together at the end of the day and try and solve the puzzles. And for me, it’s a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White.”

Ryan Seacrest is no stranger to hosting. After all, he’s been the host of American Idol since 2002. Beyond that, he was a co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan and currently has his radio program, On Air, with Ryan Seacrest.

With this new Wheel of Fortune gig, it’s definitely a new spin on his career.