Stranger Things 5 is on the way soon. But when exactly does it come out?

Though there is not an exact date, it's halfway through filming. Netflix indicates it's well on the way and should be completed fairly soon, meaning a 2025 release. That said, it could be as early as January 2025. We wish we had precisely the day it'll be available to stream, but there's no news on that.

What's ahead in Stranger Things Season 5

In the meantime, the cast, crew, and Netflix are dropping many hints about what's to come.

Ross Duffer is constantly teasing details about the final season on his Instagram page. On July 3, he posted a photo of people involved, writing, “Week 24. Happy halfway to the best cast and crew ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Duffer (@rossduffer)

Also, a new behind-the-scenes teaser was just released that shows the cast and crew. In it, they discuss what the series means to them and what the final season will bring.

It starts with Ross Duffer saying, “We're about halfway through filming now, and it's exciting. There's so much going on. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things season 5.”

“We're just kind of savoring every single moment,” Sadie Sink (Max) says in the clip. Meanwhile, Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) said, “Season 4 was big. Season 5 definitely feels bigger.”

Millie Bobby Brown reflects on the magnitude of the show's length, saying, “I started when I was 10; I'm now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird.”

This new season will also feature some fresh faces. Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux are joining the cast, and Terminator's Linda Hamilton will appear in the final episodes.

“I don't know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time,” Hamilton said. “I'm gonna work on that.”

As for what the new season entails, Ross Duffer stated that they wrote a 25-page mythology way back in season one that has to do with the Upside Down.

“We were like, ‘We know what's going on in the Upside Down, more or less, but we want it to be unknowable,” Matt Duffer said. “We want it to be mysterious. But they were like, ‘Yeah, but can you write it down?' And so we wrote it all down.”

So, there's definitely more to come about the Upside Down. Plus, the original four will have scenes together. Additionally, the episodes are supposedly pretty long.

In June, Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) told ET that the final season is “heartbreaking.”

“I mean, it's the end of a really long journey,” she said. “Longer for some of my castmates, even, than for me. So it's really sentimental.”

“We shoot for a long time, so it's kind of reinvigorating [to bring] the joy and finding it every day and making it new,” she added. “It's a really fun thing to do.”

It's July, so we're looking at just over six months as the soonest it would be released. So, hang tight, Stranger Things fans. It sounds like there's some good stuff ahead. We just have to patiently wait…