Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be in Atlanta, Georgia, speaking with HBCU presidents and borrowers who have recently benefited from the numerous debt relief programs.
First, Secretary Cardona will visit Clark Atlanta University, where he will discuss the issues of HBCUs and how the Administration can support them with the presidents of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, Spelman College, Savannah State University, and other colleges. The Administration announced back in May that HBCUs would receive a record amount of federal funding—more than $16 billion. The Department and the Administration both want to support the Black community by continuing to advocate for the intergenerational economic mobility of Black families.
Following his discussion with HBCU presidents, Secretary Cardona will continue to stay at Clark Atlanta to speak with debt relief recipients. After concluding the discussions, Secretary Cardona will head to Spelman College for a tour. This tour will also consist of a meet-and-greet with students to obtain knowledge about how to improve career readiness programs and equity initiatives for women of color pursuing higher education.
Secretary Cardona’s visit to Atlanta is part of the fourth Investing in America tour: Investing in America, Made in America. On this tour, President Biden’s Cabinet and White House officials travel across the country and speak about how President Biden’s policies are lowering costs, creating good jobs, rebuilding America’s infrastructure, and spurring investments in manufacturing so that goods are once again made in America by American workers.
Last fall, Secretary Cardona, along with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, sent a letter to 16 governors of states with 1890 Land Grant HBCUs, encouraging them to close the long-standing $12 million budget gap.
The first event is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. Some events are open to media personnel.
Here is a schedule of the events that will take place today:
Event 1
|Who :
|U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona
HBCU presidents
|What :
|HBCU Presidents Pool Spray
|When :
|11:45 am ET
*Time is subject to change*
|Where :
|Clark Atlanta University
Trevor Arnett Hall | Atrium
223 James P. Brawley Dr.
Atlanta, Georgia
Event 2
|Who :
|U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona
Debt relief recipients
|What :
|Debt Relief Roundtable
|When :
|12 p.m. ET
*Time is subject to change*
|Where :
|Clark Atlanta University
Trevor Arnett Hall
223 James P. Brawley Dr.
Atlanta, Georgia
Event 3
|Who :
|U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona
|What :
|Press Gaggle with Secretary Cardona
|When :
|12:50 p.m. ET
*Time is subject to change*
|Where :
|Clark Atlanta University
Trevor Arnett Hall
223 James P. Brawley Dr.
Atlanta, Georgia
Event 4
|Who :
|U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona
Spelman College students
|What :
|Tour of Spelman College
|When :
|1 p.m. ET
*Time is subject to change*
|Where :
|Spelman College
350 Spelman Ln SW
Atlanta, Georgia