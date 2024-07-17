Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be in Atlanta, Georgia, speaking with HBCU presidents and borrowers who have recently benefited from the numerous debt relief programs.

First, Secretary Cardona will visit Clark Atlanta University, where he will discuss the issues of HBCUs and how the Administration can support them with the presidents of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, Spelman College, Savannah State University, and other colleges. The Administration announced back in May that HBCUs would receive a record amount of federal funding—more than $16 billion. The Department and the Administration both want to support the Black community by continuing to advocate for the intergenerational economic mobility of Black families.

Following his discussion with HBCU presidents, Secretary Cardona will continue to stay at Clark Atlanta to speak with debt relief recipients. After concluding the discussions, Secretary Cardona will head to Spelman College for a tour. This tour will also consist of a meet-and-greet with students to obtain knowledge about how to improve career readiness programs and equity initiatives for women of color pursuing higher education.

Secretary Cardona’s visit to Atlanta is part of the fourth Investing in America tour: Investing in America, Made in America. On this tour, President Biden’s Cabinet and White House officials travel across the country and speak about how President Biden’s policies are lowering costs, creating good jobs, rebuilding America’s infrastructure, and spurring investments in manufacturing so that goods are once again made in America by American workers.

Last fall, Secretary Cardona, along with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, sent a letter to 16 governors of states with 1890 Land Grant HBCUs, encouraging them to close the long-standing $12 million budget gap.

The first event is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. Some events are open to media personnel.

Here is a schedule of the events that will take place today:

Event 1

Who : U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

HBCU presidents What : HBCU Presidents Pool Spray When : 11:45 am ET

*Time is subject to change* Where : Clark Atlanta University

Trevor Arnett Hall | Atrium

223 James P. Brawley Dr.

Atlanta, Georgia

Event 2

Who : U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

Debt relief recipients What : Debt Relief Roundtable When : 12 p.m. ET

*Time is subject to change* Where : Clark Atlanta University

Trevor Arnett Hall

223 James P. Brawley Dr.

Atlanta, Georgia

Event 3

Who : U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona What : Press Gaggle with Secretary Cardona When : 12:50 p.m. ET

*Time is subject to change* Where : Clark Atlanta University

Trevor Arnett Hall

223 James P. Brawley Dr.

Atlanta, Georgia

Event 4