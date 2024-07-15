A lot of people are mourning the unfortunate death of fitness guru Richard Simmons after his unexpected passing on July 13.

This includes celebrities such as Jane Fonda, Ricki Lake, Pauly Shore, and many others.

His death occurred just a day after his 76th birthday. His publicist, Tom Estey, told PEOPLE, “The world has truly lost an angel.”

Celebrity tributes to Richard Simmons

Someone else known for their workout videos, Jane Fonda, posted a lengthy Instagram post that featured a photo of her with Simmons.

“Richard Simmons always wanted people to feel good and be happy,” she wrote. “He would go out of his way to make people happy. I often wondered if maybe nobody had made him happy when he was a little boy.”

“He was generous,” she continued. “He gave of himself, of his time, to make people happy. He once popped out of a huge cake at the launch of some Jane Fonda WORKOUT event. That was generous. He found out I was in a store where he was so he quickly bought some small trinket and ran across the store, shouting at the top of his lungs in that unmistakable voice, to let me know he was coming. That was generous.”

She finished with, “I saw him last when I took him and a boyfriend of his to lunch at the Polo Lounge. The relationship was new and he was proud. I never saw or heard from him again and, like many thousands of others, I've mourned his absence from my life. I hope he felt the love so many were sending him these last years. I hope it made him happy. I read he died peacefully in his sleep in his very white home. Rest in Peace, Dear Richard.”

Meanwhile, actress and ex-talkshow host Ricki Lake left a heartfelt message on X.

“My heart is broken with the loss of this super special human. May he RIP. #richardsimmons I loved him so so much,” she wrote.

Denise Austin also posted an Instagram tribute. In it, she wrote, “My heart is hurting that my dear friend and colleague, Richard Simmons, has passed away. I am heartbroken, as he is someone I have known and started the aerobics business with over 40 years ago. Every time we were together we had so much fun…filled with hugs, laughter and tears… ill never forget Richard singing through the hallways, hugging my daughters, and even to sending me a letter when my mom passed. I cherished our friendship — and I can't believe I just reached out less than a month ago. Richard — you have left an impact on us all. Thank you for all your love…we did so much together in this life. I love you so much. You will forever be in my heart!! Love, Denise.”

Actor Pauly Shore, who was working on a biopic about Simmons, wrote on Instagram, “I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed. I hope you're at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and kiss for me. You're one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace.”

The New York Times indicated that Richard Simmons died of natural causes. He will be missed by many.