Netflix is going international this weekend with its new shows.

The German comedy thriller Blame the Game puts a new twist in meeting your partner's friends during game night… then her ex shows up. The Spanish sports drama The Champion will have you rooting for the misunderstood footballer Diego.

The battle for good and evil will take on the hilarious forms of cats battling each other out in Exploding Kittens. Then there's the South African romantic comedy Lobola Man. A lobola is an African tradition sometimes called “bride wealth” or “bride price.”

What's New to Netflix this Weekend (July 12-14, 2024)

July 12

Blame the Game – Spieleabend, its original title, translates to Game Night. That's when Pia (Janina Uhse) plans to introduce her new boyfriend Jan (Dennis Mojen) to her friends for the first time. However, her ex's unannounced arrival throws a wrench into Jan's plans of making a good impression.

The Champion – Hot-headed football star Diego has it all — voted best young European player and at only 20 years old already on his way to becoming part of La Liga champions Atlético de Madrid. However, a fight gets him benched by the club. He's assigned a new tutor: a somewhat withdrawn psychology professor tasked to improve Diego's behavior. The two have no choice but to work together and get Diego back to playing form — at least mentally.

Exploding Kittens – Based on the best-selling game, it's the ultimate fight between good and evil — in chunk house cat form. God and the spawn of Satan are sent to Earth to live with humans where they need to battle it out… without making the hapless humans collateral damage.

Lobola Man – Ace Ngubeni is a lobola negotiator. He faces his toughest deal yet with a shy client. However, he finds out that the stakes are more than just the bride price or cash. A lobola is traditionally property in livestock or kind that a prospective husband or the head of his family needs to give to the head of his prospective bride's family. This is to show gratitude for letting him marry their daughter and for raising her.

July 13 – Unfortunately, no new shows are coming out this Saturday.

July 14 – Unfortunately, no new shows are coming out this Sunday.

What's Coming this Week? (July 15-18, 2024)

July 15

Midnight Sun – The 2018 romantic movie stars Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Katie (Thorne) was born with a fatal sensitivity to sunlight and was raised sheltered from the outside world. However, she falls in love with her neighbor Charlie (Schwarzenegger) but hides her condition from him as they get to know each other.

Trolls Band Together – Released in 2023, the animated movie features the voices of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick. Two wannabe pop stars troll-nap Branch's (Timberlake) brother. He needs to assemble the family boy band together to save him — with a little (or a lot!) of help from Poppy (Kendrick).

Wonderoos – The kids animated series has the Wonderoos: animal friends Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi learn how to make friends, try new food and face big firsts in Roo City.

LALIGA: All Access – The docuseries gives us an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league — from glorious wins to gut-wrenching defeats, as the athletes try to leave it all on the pitch.

July 16

The Boy Next Door – The 2015 thriller stars Jennifer Lopez and 9-1-1's Ryan Guzman. A newly single mom (Lopez) ends up having an intense affair with her teenage son's friend (Guzman). What starts out as a bad idea gets progressively worse when things become violent.

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – Stand-up comedian Chad Daniels talks about dad-shaming, dating someone with allergies and the positives from having an empty nest.

Fifty Shades Darker – The 2017 sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey has Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprising their roles as Anastasia and Christian. She begins her publishing career while he renegotiates the terms of their relationship. However, outside forces threaten to tear them apart.

Fifty Shades Freed – The final movie in the trilogy, released in 2018. Now newlyweds, Anastasia (Johnson) and Christian (Dornan) have barely begun settling into their postnuptial bliss when a mysterious figure from Christian's past threatens their happy-ever-after ending.

Homicide – Detectives and prosecutors take one more look at their most challenging homicide cases. The true-crime docuseries comes from the creator of Law & Order.

July 17

Simone Biles Rising – The sports docuseries follows award-winning gymnast Simone Biles as she tries to balance her personal life, mental health and training ahead of her highly anticipated return to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Green Glove Gang – The Polish drama series, Gang Zielonej Rekawiczki, follows the Green Glove Gang who are in hiding and on the run after a failed robbery. Zuza, Kiunga and Alicja hide in a quiet nursing home. The police are on their heels, while the trio live their lives at the center, entertaining the elderly residents.

T-P Bon, Season 2 – Since Bon accidentally interfered in a Time Patrol Case, he has to join Agent Ream to save innocent lives from the past — all while watching history unfold before their very eyes.

July 18

Master of the House – This Thai lakorn (or drama series) follows a wealthy family's power struggle after the death of their patriarch. He leaves behind his diamond empire — and his new wife, the housekeeper.

Cobra Kai, Season 6 Part 1 – Cobra Kai returns for its sixth season. Since Cobra Kai has been eliminated from the Valley, the teacher and students need to decide if and how they will compete in the world championships of karate: the Sekai Taikai.