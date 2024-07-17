Regarding Kate Upton being Justin Verlander's wife, she claims it's “absolutely insane.” And it doesn't slow down much…

The New York Post reported that the supermodel appeared on the Chicks in the Office podcast. During the show, she talked all about what it's like being married to the Houston Astros pitcher.

Kate Upton opens up about being married to Justin Verlander

“Being a baseball wife is absolutely insane. Like this schedule is wild — it's so long,” she said. “I didn't know. I accidentally fell in love. I had no idea that there were this many games.”

“Wait, like I thought this was like a cute summer thing,” she added, noting the lengthy schedule. “This is eight months. They're doing 163 games. No off days, no consecutive off days. Only Mondays and Thursdays.”

“I don't see him. Especially when you start getting into late playoffs, when the baseball is so exciting, but you're like, ‘I haven't seen my husband in months. Like they better win!'” she continued. “This better be worth it!”

“To watch someone you love out there and have no control, it was a totally new experience,” the model added. “And so it already started this nervous energy running through me, like ‘Oh, no!' And you want them to do well, you want them to feel good. You know, he's my husband. I want him to come home and be happy and not be disappointed in how he played or what happened.”

Regarding being featured on video clips of her at games, she's well aware that she gets featured occasionally. And she's not always thrilled with the camera angles.

“Oh, yeah. When you're sitting in a suite and you're like up, up at my chin, you're like, ‘Why do they hate me?'” she said, laughing.

@chicksintheoffice Kate Upton had no idea what she signed up for when she became a baseball wife to Justin Verlander ⚾️ ♬ original sound – chicksintheoffice

PEOPLE reports that the couple met during a commercial shoot in 2012. They dated for a few years, and Verlander proposed to her in 2016. They were married on November 4, 2017, just a few days after winning the World Series.

Regarding the wedding, Verlander said, “It was a very special moment. It was pretty storybook. The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time.”

He added, “All the emotions came to me, and it was everything I had imagined it would be and more.”

“Being able to look out and see everyone that we love and her walking down the aisle was a very special moment that I'll never forget,” the pitcher continued. “I'm truly blessed to be able to share these experiences with my best friend, and all our close friends and family were there.”

Following their wedding, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Genevieve.

It sounds like Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are doing just fine despite their busy schedule. And the Astros are playing pretty well, just 2nd behind the Mariners in the American League West. So, will there be another World Series for the family? We'll find out.