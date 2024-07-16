The Home Run Derby started rocky when country singer Ingrid Andress put forth an interesting rendition of the National Anthem. The anthem happened before a sold-out crowd at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, the host of this year's MLB All-Star festivities. In a scene reminiscent of Fergie's performance at the NBA All-Star Game, Andress's performance had some players on the verge of laughter. She went viral on social media for the wrong reasons, which is unfortunate for someone of her stature.

Andress wasn't brought in off the street to perform this anthem. She is a successful country music artist, which made the performance even more shocking. The problem remains that singers try to put their spin on the Star Spangled Banner, and the result is never good.

Who is Ingrid Andress?

Ingrid Andress was born in Michigan and grew up in Colorado. Ingrid's father was a professional baseball coach for the Colorado Rockies, so she was part of homeschooling for most of her life. The homeschooling lifestyle led her to an interest in music, as she learned to play piano and drums.

Andress finally attended a school when she enrolled at Rock Canyon High School. The move led her to participate in high school choir competitions, where her love for the music industry grew. She attended Berklee College of Music after high school, majoring in songwriting and performance. She finished her degree in 2013 and gained a mentor in songwriter Kara DioGuardi.

Andress got her start in country music when she moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and signed a publishing deal with Sea Gayle Music and Arthouse Entertainment. She began co-writing other artist's songs, such as Charli XCX, Bebe Rhexa, and Lauren Jenkins.

Andress didn't want to stay as a songwriter, so she signed a recording contract with Warner Nashville and Atlantic Records. Her first song, Lady Like, reached the top ten on the Top Country Albums charts.

Ingrid's most significant breakthrough was in April 2019 when she released the single More Hearts Than Mine. It reached the top five on most country music charts and helped Andress reach No. 1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

Andress finally released Lady Like as an album in 2020 and debuted as one of the top country albums of the year. It also set records for the highest-streaming country female debut album.

Andress' recent success

Andress received three Grammy Award Nominations at the 63rd edition of the event. She had nominations for Best Country Song (More Hearts Than Mine), Best Country Album (Lady Like), and Best New Artist. She was the only country artist to receive a nomination in a “Big Four” category.

Andress and Sam Hunt collaborated on a song titled Wishful Drinking in August 2021. It peaked at No. 4 on Country Airplay and was the lead single on her second album Good Person. The song landed Andress her fourth Grammy nomination, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Andress' second album didn't have as much success as her debut, but it did chart on the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums. Her song Seeing Someone Else was her first cross-format single, landing on the top 25 of the Adult Pop Airplay chart.

It's sad, but Andress may receive more love for her work after the National Anthem performance. It wouldn't be surprising if some of her recent songs are trending as people examine the woman behind the infamous Home Run Derby kickoff.