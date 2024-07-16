It's not the case closed with Richard Simmons and his untimely death.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the cause of his passing. The police confirmed this news to PEOPLE. All of this comes after no foul play was suspected after the fitness guru died on Saturday at the age of 76.

It can take months to determine a cause of death. The Medical Examiner's Office stated that Simmons's passing has been deferred. This means there will be an investigation and more testing to determine what happened.

Richard Simmons seemed well

It is odd how he suddenly died a day after celebrating his birthday when he appeared in good spirits and healthy. He had an interview with PEOPLE just a couple of days before his death, where he said, “I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people.”

One thing Richard did have was skin cancer, but it was removed earlier this year.

“Basal cell carcinoma, it was scary,” he said. “But it never came back. So many people have cancer. I call them, I sing to them. ‘You're gonna get through this. You just have to believe that.'”

He was very active. The star had been posting regularly on Facebook and YouTube. Just a day before he died, he wrote a “thank you” on social media about the outpouring of Happy Birthday messages he'd received.

In his last interview, he revealed why he has enjoyed helping people.

“My parents instilled that in me,” he said. “They did not have a lot of money in New Orleans. They weren't Catholic, but I went to Catholic school because it was three blocks away. And I fell in love with nuns. I'd never met a nun in my life. One of the nuns decided to leave the order. And she had nowhere to go. She had a small suitcase with maybe two outfits in it. And where did she go? She went to my house. My mother gave her clothes. My father gave her money for a Greyhound bus ticket to go back home. I was always embroidered with caring for people.”

About his legendary status, he was very modest.

“I don't hear it at all,” he continued. “I don't hear the word legend. I don't hear the word icon. I never lived a celebrity life. I never thought of myself as a celebrity. People don't know this, I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up, that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy. But the accolades I get from emails. I mean, today, most probably, we'll answer over 100 emails. And they'll say, ‘I'm your No. 1 fan.' And I just write back, and I say, you know, ‘Don't say that because I'm a human being just like you. And I know that you do good things, too.'”

Surely, more will come out about Richard Simmons' death after this investigation. It doesn't sound like foul play occurred, but it will be interesting to discover what happened after he was as enthusiastic, happy, and energetic as ever shortly before he left us.